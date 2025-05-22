ANALYSIS
Trump gets his 'Great, Wonderful' bill through the House of Representatives
After days of marathon meetings, the rule passed in an early morning vote with the backing of nearly every GOP congressman.
Finally, and following Donald Trump's direct involvement in negotiations with GOP factions, the Great, Wonderful bill pushed by the president made it through the congressional process and left for the Senate. In the end, the rule went through by a very tight 215-214, with changes in the text up to the last second that convinced almost the entire Republican bench.