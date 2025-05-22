Senate prepares changes to Trump's mega-bill: 'I’m hoping now we’ll actually start looking at reality'

Published by Joaquín Núñez 22 de mayo, 2025

The House of Representatives passed Donald Trump's mega-bill, dubbed "One Big, Beautiful Bill" early Thursday. Mike Johnson negotiated the House version, which advanced with 215 votes in favor and 214 against. It will now go to the Senate, where Republicans hope to make some modifications before it continues its course to the president's desk.

Because of the 53-47 majority Republicans hold in the Senate, the president can only afford a maximum of three Republican casualties in his headline legislation.

Given that the Senate proposal was to split the bill into two and that some have already criticized the bill for its level of spending, efforts to unite will be led by John Thune (R-SD), the majority leader, and John Barrasso (R-WY), the majority whip. Barrasso's role is critical, as he is in charge of counting and securing votes for the majority party, in this case, the GOP.

"I know everybody wants to go to Disney World, but we just can’t afford it"

So far, the most vocal detractor of the bill was Ron Johnson, the Wisconsin Republican who is serving his third term in the Senate. Just days ago, the senator published a scathing op-ed in The Wall Street Journal, in which he criticized the bill for doing little to reverse a trend he sees as very harmful to the country: out-of-control spending growth.

With the House version already approved, Johnson hopes he and his colleagues can modify some fiscal points: "I’m hoping now we’ll actually start looking at reality. I know everybody wants to go to Disney World, but we just can’t afford it."

“Listen, in the House, President Trump can threaten to primary [holdouts], and those guys want to keep their seats. I understand the pressure. Can’t pressure me that way," he added, rejecting the idea that he would be pressured by the White House to back off his suggestions. Johnson was last re-elected in 2022, so he will be in the Senate until at least January 2029.

He was joined by his colleague Rand Paul (R-KY), who had already crossed paths with the president after "Liberation Day." "I think if you’re going to raise the debt ceiling $4 or $5 trillion, it indicates that the project afoot isn’t going to fix the deficit at all. Once Republicans vote for this, Republicans are going to own the deficit," the Kentucky Republican noted.

Thune was pleased the bill passed the House and said he spoke with President Trump, who reiterated his willingness to "work with the Senate."