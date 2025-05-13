Planned Parenthood broke its abortion record while bringing in $792 million in federal funds in 2024

Published by Israel Duro 13 de mayo, 2025

Planned Parenthood broke its abortion record in 2024 while pocketing nearly $800 million in federal funds. According to the annual report, filed Monday, the multinational abortion company brought in more than $2 billion last fiscal year, 39% of which came from taxpayer taxes. Over the past decade, the company has sharply increased its focus on abortion services, while its healthcare services have more than noticeably plummeted. The document does not contemplate the number of abortion pills dispensed.

According to the figures, in 2024 Planned Parenthood (PP) clinics performed 402,230 abortions. That is, 46 every hour or 1,103 a day over the past year. A number that represents almost 10,000 more interventions than the previous period, when they recorded 392,730. In fact, it is even higher than the previous figures of the Supreme Court's slam dunk in 2022 with the Dobbs vs Jackson ruling.

More money, more abortion, less patient care

In 2019, for example, Planned Parenthood committed 354,871 abortions. In the last ten years, abortions perpetrated by the multinational have increased by 22.8%, while the number of operations directly related to the health and well-being of patients has been drastically reduced. Thus the number of pregnancy tests has fallen by 16.4%, prenatal care by 62.8% and cancer tests by 54.4%.

What has continued to grow are the federal funds that the multinational company receives. In 2024, Planned Parenthood received 792.2 million dollars in this category. In other words, over the last decade the taxpayer money that ends up in the coffers of the abortion giant has increased by 43% from the $553.7 million that the Obama Administration gave it in 2015. More money for fewer centers, given that in many states the organization has closed a considerable number of clinics.

In 2020, Trump’s first administration allocated just over $633 million to the abortion giant in its final year in the White House. These expenditures were increased by nearly $160 million under the Biden administration by the end of its term. For the time being, Trump’s promises and the bills presented in Congress suggest that this figure will be significantly reduced during this current term.

Pro-lifers denounce PP's insincerity: abortion pill data missing

The numbers, however, do not convince the pro-life movements, which qualify the report as "insincere." American Life League denounced that Planned Parenthood does not indicate the number of abortion pills distributed by the abortion giant, when this method is the most used in the USA to end pregnancies. According to the American Life League, chemical abortions account for about 80% of the total in some states. That means, the number of abortions perpetrated by the company would actually be "horrifically higher."

This was pointed out by the organization's national director, Katie Brown Xavios, who denounced the business behind this product: "We now know that in some states, these black-market pill abortions make up more than 80% of all abortionss. We have PP to thank for that. Through their referrals and online influence, they have aided and abetted the illegal trafficking of these pills into pro-life states, as American Life League revealed in our September 2024 exposé of the abortion pill cartel."

Vice-president Hugo Brown also spoke about the pill business, after denouncing the "disingenuous” report, calling it a “puff piece because there is zero mention of the abortion pill throughout this report. PP is involved in distributing hundreds of thousands—if not millions—of these pills each year and they have made the pill priority number one. Yet they attempt to cover it up with quips about ‘hope’ and ‘unity’ in their report. America should be disgusted that we are forced to fund this."

"Horribly inappropriate": PP presented its figures just after Mother's Day

The organization was also "appalled" by the date chosen by Planned Parenthood to release its figures: one day after Mother's Day. "Leave it to Planned Parenthood to reveal its billions of dollars in abortion revenue right on Mother's Day weekend," lamented Brown Xavios, who called it "horribly inappropriate."

Brown further denounced that much of the revenue from citizens' taxes "has contributed to filling the pockets of Planned Parenthood's elite," with large salaries for managers while workers' wages are dramatically low and clinics suffer shortages of health care supplies, causing serious harm to patients.

"We didn't need any other concrete reasons to defund them, but $792,200,000 in federal taxes should tip the scale. We revealed in our recent 2025 Report on Planned Parenthood CEO Compensation that these abortion executives reside in the 98th percentile of American wage earners, earning an average of $317,000 annually. Their new annual report shows just how much the American people have helped to line the pockets of the Planned Parenthood elite."

Trans treatments, a booming new business at Planned Parenthood

The other big business booming at Planned Parenthood is trans procedures, especially with prescription hormone drugs. The researcher of American Life League, Katherine Van Dyke also warned that "additionally, Planned Parenthood has seen a rise in patient numbers this year, something that had been on a downward trend for the past five years. This is unfortunately the case due to Planned Parenthood’s online ‘Virtual Health Centers,’ which permeate the nation with readily available online access to DIY abortion, contraception, and hormone drugs."