New Trump orders seek to boost nuclear energy and uranium mining in the U.S.

Published by Sabrina Martin 23 de mayo, 2025

In an effort to expand the nuclear sector and reform federal scientific research, Donald Trump signed a series of executive orders Friday that seek to reposition the United States as a world leader in nuclear energy while aiming to eliminate political influence in public science.

The measures include an ambitious roadmap to quadruple nuclear generation capacity over the next 25 years, plus a new regulatory framework to ensure that federal science is verifiable, reproducible, and free of ideological pressures.

Nuclear power to sustain AI and defense.

One of the pillars of the package is reviving nuclear development at national laboratories and accelerating the construction of new reactors. The administration will also direct the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to resolve license applications in no more than 18 months.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stressed that nuclear capabilities will be critical to keep data centers and artificial intelligence operations running even in energy crisis contexts.

The plan calls for increasing installed capacity from 100 gigawatts (GW) to 400 GW over the next few decades, establishing a pilot program for new construction, and expediting testing at federal facilities. Energy Secretary Chris Wright argued that revitalizing the national laboratories is essential to the nation's energy and technology future.

Measures to restore scientific confidence

Beyond the energy arena, among the orders signed are strict criteria for public science, with an emphasis on peer review, transparency, and falsifiability. The White House justified the measure as a response to deteriorating public confidence in scientific institutions, which they attribute to political influence during the covid-19 pandemic.

Reducing foreign dependence

The package also calls for reviving the uranium industry. According to White House officials, the United States will begin mining, enriching, and expanding its uranium conversion capacity.

The White House argues that nuclear power will be crucial to maintaining economic stability, achieving energy independence, and protecting national security. Joe Dominguez, CEO of Constellation Energy, noted that data centers require a continuous and reliable electricity supply, something that cannot be guaranteed with intermittent sources.