Iranian regime says it will sign nuclear deal with Trump if his administration lifts sanctions

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco 15 de mayo, 2025

NBC News revealed Wednesday that Iran's regime would be willing to sign a nuclear deal with U.S. President Donald Trump, provided his administration lifts economic sanctions against it. According to the report by the network, this information was provided directly by Ali Shamkhani, who is one of the highest-ranking advisors to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. During an interview with NBC, Shamkhani explained that Iran would commit not only to not make nuclear weapons, but also to eliminate its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and even agree to enrich uranium only and exclusively to levels necessary for civilian purposes. The official also commented to the network that all these concessions, including the supervision of the entire process by international inspectors, would be accepted only if Trump lifts the sanctions as soon as possible.

Later in the interview with NBC, Shamkhani detailed that both he and part of the Shiite regime were concerned that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu could pose a significant obstacle to negotiations between Tehran and Washington, through indirect pressure on the Trump administration. "If the Americans remove the Bibi effect, they can easily sign the deal," Shamkhani said.

"It’s all barbed wire"

The Iranian supreme leader's advisor gave the interview to the American network just hours after the Republican leader offered Iran "an olive branch" along with numerous threats of severe economic sanctions in case the Shiite regime did not accept Trump's nuclear pact. On this fact, Shamkhani expressed his frustration by saying that this peace offering is "all barbed wire."

In recent days, the U.S. president has reiterated that the Iranian regime cannot develop a nuclear weapon, as this represents a serious threat to global stability. Although Tehran has repeatedly denied that it is pursuing this goal, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, has said that the country has enriched enough uranium to make six nuclear bombs.