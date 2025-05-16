Trump blasts House Republicans for delaying his mega-bill
Hours after some fiscal conservatives voted against advancing the bill in the Budget Committee, the president took to his social media by way of a wake-up call.
Donald Trump took aim at House Republicans for delaying his mega-bill, dubbed "One Big, Beautiful Bill." Hours after some fiscal conservatives voted against advancing the bill in the Budget Committee, the president took to his social networks as a wake-up call.
Indeed, Chip Roy (R-TX), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) and Josh Brecheen (R-OK) were the representatives who voted against, so the vote ended 16-21.
Smucker was quick to clarify that he only voted against as a matter of procedure, allowing for a vote again sooner rather than later. Meetings in between to calm the waters among House Republicans, a new vote was set for 10 p.m. Sunday night.
"We’re working through some remaining issues here; there are just a few outstanding issues I think everyone will get to yes, and we’re going to l resolve this as quick as we can and hopefully have a vote, ideally on Monday, and we can advance this bill," the Pennsylvania congressman explained.
"We don't need 'FANFARRONS' in the Republican Party"
In this context of delay with his first and foremost legislative priority, Trump expressed annoyance on his social networks.
"Republicans MUST UNITE behind, “THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!” Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need. The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%," he wrote.
In turn, he took aim at the aforementioned Republicans who are delaying the bill over certain dissent, accusing them of wanting attention at the expense of the needs of citizens.
"It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn’t help our Voters. We don’t need “GRANDSTANDERS” in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", the president added.
The 1,100+ page mega-bill contains the president's top priorities, such as his tax, border, and other Medicaid and SNAP reforms.
Top roadblocks to Trump's bill.
The first group's demand has to do with the limit on state and local tax (SALT) deductions. Under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), only up to 10,000 can be deducted. In other words, if a person previously paid 15,000 in state and local taxes, they could deduct all of that money. With the aforementioned Trump law, the cap remained at 10,000.
Thus, Republicans representing high-tax blue districts, such as New York or California, are pushing to raise that limit considerably, proposing to take it up to 40,000 or 50,000.
On the other side, conservatives argue that raising that limit would simply be subsidizing states with high tax burdens, taking away incentives to lower them.
In turn, the fiscal conservatives' request has to do with the extent of reforms to Medicaid. The main gripe is that the 80-hour-per-month requirement will go into effect at the start of 2029, deeming it too late. "I would like to see the work requirements go into effect immediately," said Eric Burlison (R-MO).
The current Energy and Commerce Committee proposal seeks to set work requirements on able-bodied adults between the ages of 19 and 64 with no dependents, requiring them to work at least 80 hours a month or perform 80 hours of community service or other programs.