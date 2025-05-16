Trump blasts House Republicans for delaying his mega-bill

Published by Joaquín Núñez 16 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump took aim at House Republicans for delaying his mega-bill, dubbed "One Big, Beautiful Bill." Hours after some fiscal conservatives voted against advancing the bill in the Budget Committee, the president took to his social networks as a wake-up call.

Indeed, Chip Roy (R-TX), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Andrew Clyde (R-GA), Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) and Josh Brecheen (R-OK) were the representatives who voted against, so the vote ended 16-21.

Smucker was quick to clarify that he only voted against as a matter of procedure, allowing for a vote again sooner rather than later. Meetings in between to calm the waters among House Republicans, a new vote was set for 10 p.m. Sunday night.

"We’re working through some remaining issues here; there are just a few outstanding issues I think everyone will get to yes, and we’re going to l resolve this as quick as we can and hopefully have a vote, ideally on Monday, and we can advance this bill," the Pennsylvania congressman explained.

"We don't need 'FANFARRONS' in the Republican Party"

In this context of delay with his first and foremost legislative priority, Trump expressed annoyance on his social networks.

"Republicans MUST UNITE behind, “THE ONE, BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL!” Not only does it cut Taxes for ALL Americans, but it will kick millions of Illegal Aliens off of Medicaid to PROTECT it for those who are the ones in real need. The Country will suffer greatly without this Legislation, with their Taxes going up 65%," he wrote.

In turn, he took aim at the aforementioned Republicans who are delaying the bill over certain dissent, accusing them of wanting attention at the expense of the needs of citizens.

"It will be blamed on the Democrats, but that doesn’t help our Voters. We don’t need “GRANDSTANDERS” in the Republican Party. STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE! It is time to fix the MESS that Biden and the Democrats gave us. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", the president added.

The 1,100+ page mega-bill contains the president's top priorities, such as his tax, border, and other Medicaid and SNAP reforms.