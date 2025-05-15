After criticism from conservatives and moderates, Johnson announces changes to Trump's mega-bill: ‘Everything is on the table’

Published by Joaquín Núñez 15 de mayo, 2025

On the eve of Congress beginning to take up Donald Trump's mega-bill, Mike Johnson announced that the text will undergo some modifications. Amid uncertainty over the future of the "One Big, Beautiful Bill," the House speaker anticipated changes to please both conservatives and moderates in his party.

The internal grumbling came after committees began unveiling the bills that will make up the big bill, particularly proposals from the Ways and Means Committee, as well as the Energy and Commerce Committee.

Specifically, moderate complaints come from the low level of the aforementioned increase in the state and local tax (SALT) deduction limit, while more conservative Republicans call for further reforms in Medicaid. In particular, that the 80-hour work requirement take effect immediately rather than in 2029.

Even Representatives Ralph Norman (R-SC), Josh Brecheen (R-OK) and Chip Roy (R-TX) anticipated voting against the package of tax cuts and extensions (SALT), investments in border security, energy policy and more.

In this context, Johnson anticipated modifications, "When you’re trying to craft a piece of legislation that is this comprehensive and this complex, it requires a lot of thought and deliberation."

"If you do more on SALT, you have to find more in savings. So these are the dials, the metaphorical dials I’m talking about (...) Everything is on the table," he added.

The announcement came after a two-hour meeting with moderate blue-state Republicans, who pushed for a further increase in the state and local tax deduction limit, since they consider the current proposal to raise it from $10,000 to $30,000 insufficient.

"In one sense, [there was] good progress in that members were talking, understanding each other’s priorities a little better. That gives me some optimism. Yet, there’s been no bona fide change, or an offer, different from what’s in the very faulty Ways and Means bill," said Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), one of those interested in raising that number.

On the conservative side, the specific complaint is that the 80-hour-per-month requirement will go into effect at the start of 2029, considering it too late. "I’d like to see the work requirements be [in effect] immediately," said Eric Burlison (R-MO).