Trump concludes regional tour in Abu Dhabi, highlighted by major business deals

President Donald Trump on his visit to the Middle East. Emiri Diwan Office/apaima/SIPA / Cordon Press.

Published by Williams Perdomo 16 de mayo, 2025

Donald Trump concluded his tour of Persian Gulf countries in the United Arab Emirates. The visit featured promises of multibillion-dollar investments in the United States, the lifting of sanctions on Syria, and negotiations with Iran.

While visiting a region with many complex geopolitical challenges, the U.S. president’s first international tour of his second term carried a clear emphasis on economic and business priorities.

The Republican tycoon received $600 billion from Saudi Arabia, a $200 billion Boeing contract in Qatar and $1.4 trillion from the United Arab Emirates in investments over the next ten years.

The White House also announced that deals worth a total of $200 billion were signed, including a $14.5 billion order involving Boeing and GE Aerospace, as well as the participation of Emirati energy giant ADNOC in a $60 billion U.S. project.

Iran, Syria and Gaza

Beyond its economic focus, Trump’s tour was marked by provocative statements and symbolic gestures addressing the region’s major crises, including the evolving situation in Syria, the war in Gaza, and Iran’s nuclear program.

Before his plane took off from Abu Dhabi, Trump warned that Iran must decide on the U.S. proposal concerning its nuclear program or face potential consequences.

At the first stop of his tour, Saudi Arabia, Trump surprised observers by announcing the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Syria and a meeting with his counterpart Ahmed al Sharaa, who had overthrown Bashar al-Assad.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, he reiterated his willingness to assume control of the territory.

A proponent of transactional diplomacy, the U.S. president on Thursday hailed what he called a "record tour," claiming it could "generate a total of $3.5 to $4 billion in just four or five days."