Ben & Jerry's co-founder arrested for protesting in Congress against RFK Jr.

15 de mayo, 2025

Bernard Cohen, co-founder of Ben & Jerry's and a progressive activist, joined a group of radicals Wednesday who heckled Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as he testified in Congress about how the agency's 2026 budget aligns with President Donald Trump's agenda.

Kennedy had not finished his opening statement when several protesters interrupted his testimony, shouting that the HHS secretary was killing people "with hate."

"RFK kills people with hate!" one protester shouted, startling Kennedy, who quickly turned to see where the commotion was coming from. "RFK kills people with hate," the protesters continued to shout.

The United States Capitol Police (USCP) confirmed to Fox News Digital that seven people were ultimately detained following the disruption of Kennedy's hearing. Among those arrested was Bernard Cohen.

Cohen was handcuffed by Capitol Police and removed from the room while shouting pro-Hamas slogans, "Congress pays for bombs to kill children in Gaza."

Before being interrupted, Kennedy said, "First, our goal is to get America back to health, focusing especially on the epidemic of chronic disease. Second, we´ve committed to more efficient, responsive and effective service to more than 100 million Americans who rely onMedicare, Medicaid and other programs. Third, we are focused on achieving these goals by cutting costs for taxpayers and we aim to do more - much more - with less."

Following the arrests, the USCP added that some of those arrested were also charged with resisting arrest and assault on a police officer, but could not confirm how many of the other six were charged with these more serious offenses, reported Fox News Digital