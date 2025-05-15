Trump assures that US and Iran are 'moving closer' to a deal to avoid a major conflict

Published by Carlos Dominguez 15 de mayo, 2025

Before addressing U.S. troops, Donald Trump assured Thursday from Catar that he is close to an agreement with Iran over its nuclear program to avoid a major conflict.

"We’re not going to be making any nuclear dust in Iran," Trump said. "I think we’re getting close to maybe doing a deal without having to do this," he added, referring to military action.

Likewise, Trump said, "I want them to succeed. I want them to end up being a great country, frankly, but they can't have a nuclear weapon. That's the only thing. It's very simple. ... It's not like I have to give you 30 pages' worth of details. There's only one sentence. They can't have a nuclear weapon."

"As president, my priority is to end conflicts, not start them. But I will never hesitate to wield American power if it's necessary to defend the United States of America or our partners," Trump assured at the Al Udeid U.S. base in Qatar.

A few hours earlier, Ali Shamkhani, advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in an interview on the NBC network that his country is willing to accept restrictions on its nuclear program in exchange for the immediate lifting of U.S. sanctions.

After passing through Saudi Arabia and following his visit to Qatar, Trump arrived Thursday in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.