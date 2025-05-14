Trump gives Iran an ultimatum: Either it gives up nuclear weapons or faces 'maximum pressure' from the US

Published by Sabrina Martin 13 de mayo, 2025

In a blunt message from Saudi Arabia, President Donald Trump issued a direct warning to the Iranian regime, demanding that it abandon its nuclear ambitions or prepare for a forceful U.S. response. "The choice is theirs to make," Trump declared in front of business and political leaders during his speech in Riyadh.

The statement marks a forceful stance by the president in a geopolitical context marked by growing tensions in the Middle East. "If Iran’s leadership rejects the olive branch and continues to attack their neighbors, then we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure," Trump warned.

Singling out terrorism and regional chaos

During his speech, Trump not only denounced Tehran's nuclear intentions but also held the Iranian regime responsible for decades of instability in the region. He accused its leaders of diverting the country's resources to fund terrorism and fuel conflicts abroad. The "most tragic of all, they have dragged down an entire region with them," he said.

Trump cited Iran's backing of the deposed regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon, pointing to these alliances as responsible for thousands of deaths and the collapse of cities like Beirut.

Criticism of Biden and call for a "new path"

The president also directed criticism at his predecessor, Joe Biden, asserting that sanctions relief imposed by his administration allowed Iran to fund terrorist attacks, including Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.

Despite the confrontational tone, Trump assured us that his intention was not to perpetuate enmities. "I have never believed in having permanent enemies," he said, and recalled that some of America's closest allies today were adversaries in past conflicts.

Trump concluded by offering an alternative: "I'm here today not merely to condemn the past chaos of Iran's leaders, but to offer them a new path and a much better path toward a far better and more hopeful future." However, his warning was clear: Iran must decide whether to continue down the path of confrontation or seek an opportunity to reintegrate into the international order.