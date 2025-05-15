Trump's Middle East tour: Key moments from his visit to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates

President Donald Trump during his visit to the Middle East.Emiri Diwan Office/apaima/SIPA / Cordon Press

Published by Agustina Blanco 15 de mayo, 2025

President Donald Trump spent Thursday in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a Middle East tour that included visits to military facilities, business meetings and cultural tours.

From an opulent welcome in Doha to a tour of the Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the visit highlighted diplomatic, military and economic priorities.

President Donald J. Trump salutes as the Star-Spangled Banner is played at the Amiri Diwan in Doha. 🇺🇸🫡 pic.twitter.com/sPAz5ki97S — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 14, 2025

Roundtable with business leaders in Doha



In Doha, Trump participated in a roundtable with Qatari business leaders, where he praised Syria's interim leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, and proposed the idea of a "freedom zone" in Gaza.

In addition, he mentioned a possible trade agreement with India, stating, "India is the highest – one of the highest tariff nations in the world. It’s very hard to sell into India, and they’ve offered us a deal where, basically, they’re willing to literally charge us no tariff."

Visit to U.S. military base in Qatar



Trump visited the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East, located in Qatar. At an event he thanked the troops for their support and reiterated his priority to "end the wars."

President Trump visits U.S. troops at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar. 🇺🇸



God bless our troops! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/RNnXcizu7c — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 15, 2025

However, he emphasized that he will not hesitate to "wield American power if it’s required."

During his speech, he stated, "My priority is to end conflicts, not start them, but I will never hesitate to wield American power, if it’s necessary, to defend the United States of America or our partners, and this is one of our great partners right here."

Trip to Abu Dhabi



From Al Udeid Air Base, Trump flew on Air Force One to Abu Dhabi, the third and final stop on his Middle East tour. Upon arrival, he was greeted with a ceremony that included drumming, chanting and a military honor guard at the presidential flight terminal.

🇺🇸🇦🇪 President Trump’s having a GREAT time with all the welcoming ceremonies—this time in Abu Dhabi



“What a beautiful thing! I love it!”



Nobody deserves this more than President Trump. pic.twitter.com/pjNMWy2q8J — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 15, 2025

Tour of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque



In Abu Dhabi, Trump toured the Grand Sheikh Zayed Mosque, an iconic cultural and religious monument. The exceptional closure of the site for his presidential visit was described by Trump as a "great tribute." The tour marked a cultural highlight of the day.

President Trump at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi.



They shut down the Mosque for his special visit — the first time it has ever been closed for anyone in history. Historic moment! pic.twitter.com/BS09jHDPCh — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) May 15, 2025

Trump's evening in Abu Dhabi



The president was scheduled to participate in bilateral meetings at the UAE presidential palace, cementing diplomatic ties with Emirati leaders.

Doha during Trump's visit



Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani welcomed Trump on a red carpet in Doha. The presidential motorcade was escorted through the city streets by a cavalry of red Tesla Cybertrucks, a nod to Trump advisor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla Cybertrucks 📐 leading the U.S. 🇺🇸 Presidential motorcade in Qatar today make for one of the most epic videos you’ll see on X! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/15P6fc7bwm — Lior (@liorsela) May 14, 2025

At the Amiri Diwan, the emir's administrative offices, the entourage was greeted by dozens of camels and Arabian horses. During a tea ceremony, the emir praised Trump, noting that he was "the first American president to officially visit Qatar."

A deal with Boeing



During the visit, economic agreements were announced between the United States and Qatar totaling more than $243 billion. One of the most prominent was an agreement for Qatar Airways to purchase aircraft from U.S. manufacturer Boeing.

According to a briefing from the White House, the deal amounts to $96 billion for up to 210 Boeing planes, although Trump claimed the value was $200 billion and included 160 planes.

This deal comes at a time when Boeing is facing financial and safety problems.

Days earlier, Trump had mentioned the possibility of accepting a Boeing 747-8 from Qatar to be used as Air Force One.

The Qatari prime minister and foreign minister clarified to the press that the offer was a "government-to-government transaction" not a personal gift, and that the matter was "still under legal review."

Other agreements signed in Qatar



Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth signed defense agreements, including a statement of intent for cooperation between the two countries, as well as letters of offer and acceptance for MQ-9B and FS-LIDS aircraft. Trump, for his part, signed a joint statement of cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties.

. @secdef just signed a statement of intent on defense cooperation between the United States and Qatar. pic.twitter.com/Y1RTnNZLm8 — DOD Rapid Response (@DODResponse) May 14, 2025

What to expect on Friday



Trump plans to conclude his Middle East tour on Friday with a family photo op and a U.S.-UAE business roundtable. In addition, he is scheduled to tour the Abrahamic Family House.