Chronic diseases on the rise: Obesity reverses public health advances

Published by Diane Hernández 28 de abril, 2026

For more than a decade, developed countries have pushed policies to improve public health: less pollution, less smoking and greater awareness of sedentary lifestyles. However, a growing phenomenon is neutralizing much of that progress. Obesity has become one of the main factors driving the increase in chronic diseases, according to a new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The document warns that, despite decades of efforts, noncommunicable diseases are still on the rise and constitute one of the major health challenges of the 21st century. This group includes cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and chronic respiratory conditions, responsible for the majority of deaths globally.

Countries with the most people affected by obesity (absolute number)



China



More than 400 million people are overweight or obese.

Of these, more than 200 million are estimated to be living with obesity.

It is the country with the highest absolute number of affected people in the world. India



More than 180 million people are overweight or obese.

Obesity is growing rapidly in urban areas and in young population.

It is one of the countries where the nutritional transition is most accelerated. United States



About 190 million people are overweight or obese.

More than 70% of adults are overweight.

More than 40% live with obesity. What happens in these countries defines the global curve. Not necessarily because they have the highest rates, but because they have huge populations.



But if we look at proportions, other players appear according to the



In the United States, more than 40% of adults live with obesity.

In Mexico and Chile, obesity is already one of the leading risk factors for cardiovascular disease.

In Gulf countries such as Kuwait and Qatar, the figures also exceed 40%. And in several Pacific islands, obesity is virtually the norm. When analyzing the total volume of overweight or obese population (all ages), three countries concentrate the greatest global burden:What happens in these countries defines the global curve. Not necessarily because they have the highest rates, but because they have huge populations.But if we look at proportions, other players appear according to the Obesity Atlas 2026

Uneven progress in public health

Since 2010, multiple indicators have shown significant improvements in OECD countries. Environmental policies have contributed to reducing air pollution, while health campaigns have succeeded in reducing tobacco use and, to a lesser extent, sedentary lifestyles.

These advances, however, have not had a uniform impact. The report notes that in 43% of the 51 countries analyzed, a reduction in the incidence of noncommunicable diseases has been achieved. In these cases, the improvement is mainly attributed to the reduction of traditional risk factors such as smoking or poor air quality.

But in the remaining 57%, the trend has been reversed.

Obesity as a determining factor

The main factor explaining this decline is the sustained increase in obesity. Now considered a chronic disease, its impact goes beyond body weight: it significantly increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease, diabetes and certain types of cancer.

According to the OECD, the growth of obesity has come to "completely nullify" the gains made by reducing other risk factors in many countries since 2010.

This phenomenon reflects profound changes in lifestyles, marked by hypercaloric diets, consumption of ultra-processed foods and insufficient levels of physical activity, even in contexts where there is greater access to health information.

More longevity, more chronic disease The increase in noncommunicable diseases also responds to a paradoxical factor: the success of modern medicine. Improvements in diagnosis and treatment have increased life expectancy, which means that more people are living longer with chronic diseases.



The aging of the population amplifies this effect. As the proportion of older adults grows, so does the prevalence of age-associated diseases.



Between 1990 and 2023, the incidence of cancer increased by 36% in OECD countries, while chronic obstructive pulmonary disease grew by 49%. Cardiovascular disease increased by 27% in these countries, with diabetes registering one of the largest increases, at 86%.



In 2023, one in 10 people in the OECD were living with diabetes and one in eight with cardiovascular disease, according to estimates based on epidemiological models.

Economic and social impact

The advance of these diseases is not only a health challenge, but also an economic one. Health systems face increasing pressure due to the prolonged treatment of chronic diseases, while labor productivity is affected by incapacity and absenteeism.

The OECD stresses that investing in prevention, especially policies that address obesity, can generate substantial long-term economic benefits. Recommended measures include regulating ultra-processed foods, encouraging healthy diets, promoting physical activity and redesigning urban environments.

A structural challenge

The report concludes that the fight against noncommunicable diseases requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond the healthcare system. Factors such as the urban environment, education, food policy and social inequalities play a key role.

Obesity, in this context, is not just an individual issue, but a structural problem that reflects the dynamics of contemporary societies.

The challenge, warns the OECD, is not a minor one: maintaining the progress achieved in public health will depend to a large extent on the ability of countries to curb a silent epidemic that continues to grow.