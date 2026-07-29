Published by Alejandro Baños 29 de julio, 2026

The South Korean music group BTS announced that they will not perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards, after the organization behind the awards, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, decided to add the category of Best Asian Pop Performance to the list of awards.

Predictions had suggested that the Asian boy band would compete in several categories with their latest album ARIRANG, which has become a best-seller this year.

"This year we have decided not to attend the Grammys," each member of BTS said on their Instagram profiles, according to AFP. "We hope that music is heard and loved for what it is, rather than being defined by region or language."

For its part, the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences defended its position, noting that this new category aims to honor "artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances that originate in or are widely recognized in Asian markets, including, among others, K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop."

BTS emerged in 2013, the year they made their professional debut. The group consists of seven members: RM (leader and rapper), Jin (vocalist), SUGA (rapper and producer), J-hope (rapper and dancer), Jimin (vocalist and dancer), V (vocalist), and Jung Hook (vocalist and dancer).

BTS is currently on their ARIRANG world tour, having already performed in U.S. cities such as Tampa (Florida), El Paso (Texas), and Las Vegas (Nevada). Starting August 1, they will hold concerts in East Rutherford (New Jersey), Foxborough (Massachusetts), Baltimore (Maryland), Arlington (Texas), Chicago (Illinois), and Los Angeles (California).

They also performed during halftime at the final of the 2026 World Cup.