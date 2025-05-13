Cassie Ventura, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend, testifies at trial about forced orgies and physical abuse

Published by Agustina Blanco 13 de mayo, 2025

Cassie Ventura, ex-girlfriend of music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, offered shocking testimony during the second day of Combs' sex trafficking trial in a Manhattan federal court, according to reports from The Telegraph.

Ventura, who had a roughly 10-year relationship with Combs since 2008, claimed that the producer forced her to participate in prolonged orgies, some lasting up to four days, which she described as a "full-time job."

These experiences, dubbed "freaks off" by Ventura, involved drug use, alcohol and sex with strangers, leaving her exhausted and needing time to recover from dehydration, lack of sleep and substance abuse.

"Staying out for days on end, taking drugs and drinking, having sex with a stranger… They would be 36, 48, 72 hours, the longest one was four days,”Ventura testified.

She further added that the "freak offs" were so time-consuming that they left no room for anything else, and that her music career took a backseat because Combs "decided I could not release another album.”

Ventura also claimed to have suffered severe physical abuse, testifying in court, “I’d get knots in my forehead. Busted lips, swollen lip, swollen eyes… Bruises all over my body.”

She further noted that Sean Combs controlled her appearance and at one point told her that she "looked too Mexican."

“My appearance was very important to him, it was pretty immediate,” she told the court.

“Some days he would want me to be really sexy and other days like a tomboy, he was just very involved in it.”

Combs faces charges of conspiracy to commit organized crime, sex trafficking and prostitution.

If convicted on all charges, he could face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of life imprisonment. For his part, the tycoon has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Follow-up to the case



The trial began Monday in New York after months of preliminary hearings and years of investigation, marking a milestone in a case that accuses the musician of serious crimes related to sexual exploitation and trafficking.

During opening arguments, the prosecution, led by Emily Johnson, portrayed Combs as a "violent felon" who billed himself as "the king" and used his power to coerce women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, to participate in multi-day sex parties.

Prosecutors alleged that Combs threatened Ventura that he would release recordings of her in sex acts if she defied him, describing those recordings as “souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life."

In addition, videos were shown of an assault by Combs against Ventura in a hotel, reinforcing the allegations of violence.

For its part, the defense, represented by attorney Teny Geragos, acknowledged that Combs engaged in drug-related conduct and violence, but argued that these do not constitute federal crimes such as sex trafficking or racketeering. "He is physical, he is a drug user, you may know of his love of baby oil. Is that a federal crime? No," Geragos asserted.

The defense also noted that Combs' "swinger" parties and sexual preferences, while controversial, should not be subject to criminal prosecution, urging the jury not to try him for his private life.