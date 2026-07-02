New York enters 'Wedding Season' mode: All eyes are on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Rumors also suggest special performances by Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, while Ed Sheeran and even Paul McCartney could join the celebration with surprise performances.
New York is brimming with anticipation ahead of what could become the most talked-about event of the year: the rumored wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Although the couple has not officially confirmed the wedding, signs around Madison Square Garden have sparked speculation, and the city already seems to be gearing up to welcome a veritable constellation of celebrities.
The press has already dubbed it “Hollywood’s worst-kept secret.” According to various reports, the celebrations are set to kick off this Thursday with an exclusive dinner for around 100 guests, while the main ceremony will take place on Friday in front of about a thousand attendees.
A star-studded guest list
Among the names being mentioned are Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Kravitz—all close friends of Swift—as well as players from the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce’s team.
Rumors also point to special performances by Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw, while Ed Sheeran and even Paul McCartney are also rumored to join the celebration with surprise performances.
As expected for an event of this caliber, guests are said to have signed confidentiality agreements and are prohibited from bringing cell phones inside.
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Madison Square Garden, in the spotlight
TMZ reports that the venue will even feature a replica castle built specifically for the occasion.
The New York Police Department has not confirmed that the event will take place, although the increased police presence and reported road closures in the area have fueled speculation.
During a press conference, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Chairman Janno Lieber stated that he has “no inside information,” but joked that he would invite celebrities to use public transportation if the wedding does indeed take place.
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani himself also fueled the rumors with a video posted on social media about the heat wave affecting the city.
Fans on the lookout for any signs
The anticipation isn’t limited to social media. Dozens of onlookers and fans have begun gathering near the venue in hopes of catching a glimpse of the stars as they arrive.
“It’s fascinating,” said Alicia Griffith, a visitor from South Carolina who was touring the area with her daughters, who are Swift fans, according to AFP.
Even nearby shop owners say they’ve been warned about a large-scale private event this weekend.
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An unconventional setting… but very Swift
Although Madison Square Garden is synonymous with concerts, sports, and shows, this wouldn’t be the first wedding held at the iconic venue.
In 1974, legendary musician Sly Stone married actress Kathy Silva during a Sly and the Family Stone concert, turning the stage into an altar in front of thousands of people.
A huge weekend for New York
Meanwhile, Taylor Swift arrives on the heels of one of the best moments of her career, fueled by the success of The Life of a Showgirl, her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and a new contribution to the soundtrack of Toy Story 5.
For his part, Travis Kelce is preparing to play his 14th season with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Until an official confirmation arrives, New York will continue to be caught up in rumors, speculation, and anticipation, waiting to find out if the biggest show of the summer will, in fact, be a wedding.