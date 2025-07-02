Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted of prostitution, acquitted of most serious charges
After seven weeks of trial and just over two days of deliberation, the jury spokesman announced the verdict to Judge Arun Subramanian, which is a victory for Combs, 55, and the team that defended him.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. However, the jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution.
After reaching agreement the day before on four of the five charges related to sex trafficking, the jury agreed Wednesday on the most important one, racketeering, on which there was more division.
The charges he faced
Charge 1: Racketeering Conspiracy - NOT GUILTY
Charge 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud or Coercion - relates to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura) -NOT GUILTY
Charge 3: Transportation for Prostitution - relates to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura) and commercial sex workers. -GUILTY
Charge 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion - refers to victim 2 ("Jane") - NOT GUILTY
Charge 5: Transportation for prostitution - refers to victim 2 ("Jane") and commercial sex workers. - GUILTY
The Bad Boy Records founder was accused of being the ringleader of a criminal organization that forced women to participate in sex orgies with prostitutes and carried a life sentence.
Combs' fame, who was tucked in for most of the trial by his mother and children, was dealt a blow when his ex-partner of 11 years, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and sexual assault.
That case was settled out of court after the music mogul, detained since September in a Brooklyn jail, paid $20 million but triggered an avalanche of civil lawsuits and, eventually, criminal charges.