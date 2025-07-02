Sean 'Diddy' Combs convicted of prostitution, acquitted of most serious charges

Published by Williams Perdomo 2 de julio, 2025

Sean "Diddy" Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges. However, the jury found him guilty of two counts of transportation for the purpose of prostitution.

After seven weeks of trial and just over two days of deliberation, the jury spokesman announced the verdict to Judge Arun Subramanian, which is a victory for Combs, 55, and the team that has defended him.

After reaching agreement the day before on four of the five charges related to sex trafficking, the jury agreed Wednesday on the most important one, racketeering, on which there was more division.

The charges he faced Combs, 55, was facing five counts related to allegations of operating a criminal enterprise that forced women to participate in sexual encounters called "freak offs."



Charge 1: Racketeering Conspiracy - NOT GUILTY

Charge 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud or Coercion - relates to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura) -NOT GUILTY

Charge 3: Transportation for Prostitution - relates to Victim 1 (Cassie Ventura) and commercial sex workers. -GUILTY

Charge 4: Sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion - refers to victim 2 ("Jane") - NOT GUILTY

Charge 5: Transportation for prostitution - refers to victim 2 ("Jane") and commercial sex workers. - GUILTY

The Bad Boy Records founder was accused of being the ringleader of a criminal organization that forced women to participate in sex orgies with prostitutes and carried a life sentence.

Combs' fame, who was tucked in for most of the trial by his mother and children, was dealt a blow when his ex-partner of 11 years, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and sexual assault.

That case was settled out of court after the music mogul, detained since September in a Brooklyn jail, paid $20 million but triggered an avalanche of civil lawsuits and, eventually, criminal charges.