Diddy's plaintiffs claim there could be more than 300 victims in all

Sean Diddy Combs during the filming of the Graham Norton Show on the BBC in 2023. Cordon Press .

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 11 de diciembre, 2024

The lawsuits against Sean Diddy Combs could add up to more than 300. That's what Tony Buzbee, one of the lawyers representing several victims in the lawsuit against the rapper, claims.

According to Buzbee, who announced his clients' lawsuits last October during a conference, his firm has received thousands of calls since then. Specifically, he told the BBC, there are more than 3,000 other testimonials his firm has logged.

For this reason, although Buzbee is only representing twenty or so anonymous clients in this case, the lawyer estimates that the total number of people who could sue at some point or another could be between 100 and 300.

Meanwhile, Sean Diddy Combs and his lawyers continue to reject all allegations. In a recent statement sent to the BBC, the rapper's lawyer, Erica Wolff, recalled that Diddy "has full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process."

Combs has been denied all requests to get out of jail, despite the fact that he presented, not only his mansion, but also his mother's home as sureties for a house arrest bond.

So far, the rapper is in the Metropolitan Detention Center in New York City, a prison known for housing several celebrities and famous personalities, in addition to its deteriorated state and appalling conditions.