From Barack Obama to Jennifer Lopez: the surprising names mentioned in the trial against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Published by Diane Hernández 29 de mayo, 2025

The latest personalities named in testimony during the sex trafficking trial of rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs are singer Usher and former President Barack Obama. However, it had previously been claimed that the music producer has enough dirt to “hang half of Hollywood.”

Last Monday, as the trial entered its third week, the court heard testimony from Diddy’s former assistants and ex-associates, as well as his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, according to media reports.

But the “Yeah!” singer and the former U.S. president (2009–2017) were not the only big names mentioned in testimony. Witnesses described a parade of celebrities and music industry figures who attended Diddy’s events and parties or had some connection to the case.

Names like Biggie Smalls and Jennifer Lopez were also mentioned.

Obama-shaped pills and drug testimony

Combs’ former assistant, David James, testified that Diddy took pills shaped like Barack Obama’s face and traveled with a bag containing 25 to 30 types of drugs.

Regarding Usher, Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard testified that he was present at a dinner where Diddy punched Cassie Ventura in the stomach during an argument.

Richard added that Usher was there, along with Jimmy Iovine, Ne-Yo, music executive Harve Pierre, Kaleena Harper, and two other assistants of the accused rapper.

Star-studded string of stars and a half-declassified trial

Other celebrities mentioned so far in the trial—which is less than a month old and has no scheduled end date—include rapper Kid Cudi, who reportedly attended some of Diddy’s “weird” parties, as well as Notorious B.I.G., Rihanna, Suge Knight, Britney Spears, Prince, and actors Michael B. Jordan and Bruce Willis.

Other names linked to the producer’s “White” parties or “freak offs” include actors Will Smith and Ashton Kutcher.

It was also revealed that in 1993, for his 29th birthday, he threw a party with an exclusive guest list including Kevin Costner, Muhammad Ali, Sarah Ferguson, and then-businessman Donald Trump, who is now the country’s president.

What were the "freak offs?" According to court documents, Combs organized events featuring elaborate, electronically recorded sexual performances, where women and some men were allegedly forced to participate under physical and emotional abuse.



During the March 2024 raids, authorities seized around 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant from Combs’ properties, items reportedly used at these parties.



They also found various sex toys, large quantities of drugs, and even strong painkillers typically used to sedate horses.

Federal prosecutors warned jurors that the trial is not about celebrities or the defendant’s “sexual preferences,” but about the criminal charges against Diddy, including trafficking of women, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Included among those “other” crimes are at least a dozen allegations of sexual assault, rape, chemical submission, and a history of violence, primarily against women.

Diddy's five charges

The producer and rapper faces a federal trial in New York on five charges: one count of conspiracy to extort, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation for prostitution.

Since November 2023, more than 130 people have accused the rapper of sex crimes, violence, and extortion, with allegations spanning from the 1990s to the present.

These accusations became possible because of a New York law passed during the height of the #MeToo and Weinstein cases, which temporarily eliminated the statute of limitations for sex crimes. This temporary provision expired in December 2023.