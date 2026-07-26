Comic-Con 2026: Marvel announces 'Black Panther III,' confirms Ryan Gosling as new Ghost Rider

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de julio, 2026

Marvel Studios took advantage of its presentation at San Diego Comic-Con to announce "Black Panther III," the next installment in the hit Wakanda franchise, and to confirm that Ryan Gosling will play Ghost Rider in a film of the same name.

During the panel held this Saturday in Hall H, the studio also revealed that British actor David Jonsson will star in "Black Panther III," which is set to premiere on Dec. 15, 2028.

Jonsson, known for his performances in the HBO series "Industry" and the film "The Long Walk" (2025), will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the son of T'Challa, the original hero played by Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman rose to worldwide fame with "Black Panther" (2018) and passed away in 2020 at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

During the presentation, Jonsson appeared before thousands of attendees and expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the franchise. The actor added that he preferred not to reveal any further details about the film.

Oscar-winning director Ryan Coogler, who helmed the first two installments of "Black Panther," will return to direct "Black Panther III." During the event, he explained that the story will follow the growth of T'Challa's son as he takes on his father's legacy.