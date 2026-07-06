Published by Williams Perdomo 6 de julio, 2026

Country music singer Nate Smith continues to make progress in his weight-loss journey after shedding more than 70 pounds, a transformation that began in November 2024 after he suffered a severe upper respiratory infection and reassessed his eating and drinking habits.

In an exclusive interview with People during the Sports Illustrated and Tight End University "Tight Ends & Friends" concert, the 40-year-old artist explained that his goal is to continue losing weight. “I think I want to get under 200 lbs. So I was like 275 lbs., somewhere in that world. But I want to get down to like 185 lbs. again.” he said.

Smith said that one of his main motivations is to deliver a better performance on stage. "Keeping the energy on stage and making sure I do that, because I think that takes care of the fans," he noted.

The singer of "Whiskey on You" also noted that he now feels more comfortable in his clothes. "I just feel better. It's nice to be able to wear clothes that I like," he said. He also mentioned that he had been wearing double XL for the past five or six years and that now "I'm feeling really good."

The singer also spoke about the physical changes he’s experienced since he began his weight-loss journey. "I don't sweat anymore, which is amazing," he said. He also recalled one of the difficulties he used to face: "I used to be totally out of breath tying my shoes. I can jump around a lot more."

Smith had previously explained to People in 2025 that he decided to change his lifestyle after recognizing the impact his weight was having on his health. "I knew I was hurting myself, but I couldn’t stop," he recalled. "I knew I was hurting myself, but I couldn't stop. ... It was like looking at this mountain and wondering, 'How do I get up there?' I didn't even know where to start."

As part of that process, he cut back on alcohol, increased his protein consumption and reduced his daily calorie intake. In four months, he went from 280 to 225 pounds.