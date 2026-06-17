Grammys to have Best Latin Song award starting in 2027

Published by Williams Perdomo 17 de junio, 2026

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday the creation of five new categories for the Grammy Awards, including Best Latin Song, which will be awarded for the first time at the 2027 ceremony.

The new category is part of a series of changes approved by the organization after consulting with its members. In addition to the Best Latin Song award, the Grammys will introduce awards for Best Asian Pop Performance, Best R&B Collaboration Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance and Best Traditional Folk Music Album.

The Academy also modified the eligibility rules for the Best New Artist category. From now on, artists may have participated in up to four releases, instead of three, before being excluded from consideration for that award.

According to the organization, the change aims to expand opportunities for emerging artists who previously may have reached the allowed limit.

In previous years, the Best New Artist award was won by singers such as Olivia Rodrigo, Chappell Roan and Olivia Dean.

The next Grammy Awards ceremony will be held in February in Los Angeles.