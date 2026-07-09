Published by Alejandro Baños 9 de julio, 2026

The Television Academy released the list of nominees for each category of the Emmy Awards, which will be presented on Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be hosted by actress Mariska Hargitay.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best Drama Series

“The Diplomat”

“The Gilded Age”

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

“Paradise”

“The Pitt”

“Pluribus”

“Slow Horses”

“Your Friends & Neighbors”

Best Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Hacks”

“Margo's Got Money Troubles”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Shrinking”

“Widow's Bay”

Best Miniseries

“All Her Fault”

“The Beast in Me”

“Beef”

“DTF St. Louis”

“Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Best Lead Actor (Drama)

Sterling K. Brown

Gary Oldman

Mark Ruffalo

Rufus Sewell

Noah Wyle

Best Lead Actress (Drama)

Carrie Coon

Chase Infiniti

Keri Russell

Rhea Seehorn

Zendaya

Best Lead Actor (Comedy)

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Steve Carell

Matthew Rhys

Jason Segel

Martin Short

Best Lead Actress (Comedy)

Quinta Brunson

Ayo Edebiri

Elle Fanning

Lisa Kudrow

Jean Smart

Best Lead Actor (Miniseries or TV Movie)

Riz Ahmed

Jason Bateman

Charlie Hunnam

Oscar Isaac

Matthew Rhys

Best Lead Actress (Miniseries or TV Movie)

Claire Danes

Sally Field

Carey Mulligan

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah Snook

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

Patrick Ball

Billy Crudup

Shawn Hatosy

Gerran Howell

Jack Lowden

Tom Pelphrey

Carlos-Manuel Vesga

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

Taylor Dearden

Fiona Dourif

Allison Janney

Katherine LaNasa

Sepideh Moafi

Julianne Nicholson

Karolina Wydra

Best Supporting Actor (Comedy)

Colman Domingo

Paul W. Downs

Harrison Ford

Nick Offerman

Stephen Root

Michael Urie

Tyler James Williams

Best Supporting Actress (Comedy)

Dale Dickey

Hannah Einbinder

Janelle James

Kate O'Flynn

Michelle Pfeiffer

Megan Stalter

Jessica Williams

Best Supporting Actor (Miniseries or TV Movie)

Jason Bateman

Richard Gadd

David Harbour

Richard Jenkins

Charles Melton

Nick Offerman

Best Supporting Actress (Miniseries or TV Movie)