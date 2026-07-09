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Emmy Awards: Here are the nominees in the major categories

The winners will be announced at a gala to be held on Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

Emmy Awards. File photo

Emmy Awards. File photoAFP.

Alejandro Baños
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Alejandro Baños

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The Television Academy released the list of nominees for each category of the Emmy Awards, which will be presented on Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony will be hosted by actress Mariska Hargitay.

Here are the nominees in the major categories:

Best Drama Series

  • “The Diplomat”
  • “The Gilded Age”
  • “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
  • “Paradise”
  • “The Pitt”
  • “Pluribus”
  • “Slow Horses”
  • “Your Friends & Neighbors”

Best Comedy Series

  • “Abbott Elementary”
  • “The Bear”
  • “Hacks”
  • “Margo's Got Money Troubles”
  • “Nobody Wants This”
  • “Only Murders in the Building”
  • “Shrinking”
  • “Widow's Bay”

Best Miniseries

  • “All Her Fault”
  • “The Beast in Me”
  • “Beef”
  • “DTF St. Louis”
  • “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”

Best Lead Actor (Drama)

  • Sterling K. Brown
  • Gary Oldman
  • Mark Ruffalo
  • Rufus Sewell
  • Noah Wyle

Best Lead Actress (Drama)

  • Carrie Coon
  • Chase Infiniti
  • Keri Russell
  • Rhea Seehorn
  • Zendaya

Best Lead Actor (Comedy)

  • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
  • Steve Carell
  • Matthew Rhys
  • Jason Segel
  • Martin Short

Best Lead Actress (Comedy)

  • Quinta Brunson
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Elle Fanning
  • Lisa Kudrow
  • Jean Smart

Best Lead Actor (Miniseries or TV Movie)

  • Riz Ahmed
  • Jason Bateman
  • Charlie Hunnam
  • Oscar Isaac
  • Matthew Rhys

Best Lead Actress (Miniseries or TV Movie)

  • Claire Danes
  • Sally Field
  • Carey Mulligan
  • Sarah Pidgeon
  • Sarah Snook

Best Supporting Actor (Drama)

  • Patrick Ball
  • Billy Crudup
  • Shawn Hatosy
  • Gerran Howell
  • Jack Lowden
  • Tom Pelphrey
  • Carlos-Manuel Vesga

Best Supporting Actress (Drama)

  • Taylor Dearden
  • Fiona Dourif
  • Allison Janney
  • Katherine LaNasa
  • Sepideh Moafi
  • Julianne Nicholson
  • Karolina Wydra

Best Supporting Actor (Comedy)

  • Colman Domingo
  • Paul W. Downs
  • Harrison Ford
  • Nick Offerman
  • Stephen Root
  • Michael Urie
  • Tyler James Williams

Best Supporting Actress (Comedy)

  • Dale Dickey
  • Hannah Einbinder
  • Janelle James
  • Kate O'Flynn
  • Michelle Pfeiffer
  • Megan Stalter
  • Jessica Williams

Best Supporting Actor (Miniseries or TV Movie)

  • Jason Bateman
  • Richard Gadd
  • David Harbour
  • Richard Jenkins
  • Charles Melton
  • Nick Offerman

Best Supporting Actress (Miniseries or TV Movie)

  • Linda Cardellini
  • Dakota Fanning
  • Laurie Metcalf
  • Joy Sunday
  • Youn Yuh-jung
  • Constance Zimmer

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