Emmy Awards: Here are the nominees in the major categories
The winners will be announced at a gala to be held on Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
The Television Academy released the list of nominees for each category of the Emmy Awards, which will be presented on Sept. 14 at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.
The ceremony will be hosted by actress Mariska Hargitay.
Here are the nominees in the major categories:
Best Drama Series
- “The Diplomat”
- “The Gilded Age”
- “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
- “Paradise”
- “The Pitt”
- “Pluribus”
- “Slow Horses”
- “Your Friends & Neighbors”
Best Comedy Series
- “Abbott Elementary”
- “The Bear”
- “Hacks”
- “Margo's Got Money Troubles”
- “Nobody Wants This”
- “Only Murders in the Building”
- “Shrinking”
- “Widow's Bay”
Best Miniseries
- “All Her Fault”
- “The Beast in Me”
- “Beef”
- “DTF St. Louis”
- “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”
Best Lead Actor (Drama)
- Sterling K. Brown
- Gary Oldman
- Mark Ruffalo
- Rufus Sewell
- Noah Wyle
Best Lead Actress (Drama)
- Carrie Coon
- Chase Infiniti
- Keri Russell
- Rhea Seehorn
- Zendaya
Best Lead Actor (Comedy)
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II
- Steve Carell
- Matthew Rhys
- Jason Segel
- Martin Short
Best Lead Actress (Comedy)
- Quinta Brunson
- Ayo Edebiri
- Elle Fanning
- Lisa Kudrow
- Jean Smart
Best Lead Actor (Miniseries or TV Movie)
- Riz Ahmed
- Jason Bateman
- Charlie Hunnam
- Oscar Isaac
- Matthew Rhys
Best Lead Actress (Miniseries or TV Movie)
- Claire Danes
- Sally Field
- Carey Mulligan
- Sarah Pidgeon
- Sarah Snook
Best Supporting Actor (Drama)
- Patrick Ball
- Billy Crudup
- Shawn Hatosy
- Gerran Howell
- Jack Lowden
- Tom Pelphrey
- Carlos-Manuel Vesga
Best Supporting Actress (Drama)
- Taylor Dearden
- Fiona Dourif
- Allison Janney
- Katherine LaNasa
- Sepideh Moafi
- Julianne Nicholson
- Karolina Wydra
Best Supporting Actor (Comedy)
- Colman Domingo
- Paul W. Downs
- Harrison Ford
- Nick Offerman
- Stephen Root
- Michael Urie
- Tyler James Williams
Best Supporting Actress (Comedy)
- Dale Dickey
- Hannah Einbinder
- Janelle James
- Kate O'Flynn
- Michelle Pfeiffer
- Megan Stalter
- Jessica Williams
Best Supporting Actor (Miniseries or TV Movie)
- Jason Bateman
- Richard Gadd
- David Harbour
- Richard Jenkins
- Charles Melton
- Nick Offerman
Best Supporting Actress (Miniseries or TV Movie)
- Linda Cardellini
- Dakota Fanning
- Laurie Metcalf
- Joy Sunday
- Youn Yuh-jung
- Constance Zimmer