Connecticut: Undocumented immigrant accused of killing police officer and his partner while driving under the influence of alcohol and cannabis

Published by Williams Perdomo 31 de julio, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that an undocumented immigrant was charged with causing the deaths of a police officer and his partner in a traffic accident in Danbury, Connecticut, while driving under the influence of alcohol. The agency also urged state authorities to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to prevent the suspect from being released.

In a post on the social media platform X, DHS stated: "An illegal immigrant KILLED A POLICE OFFICER in Danbury, Connecticut. Melissa Esperanza Ramírez Romero faces charges including two counts of second-degree manslaughter after running over and killing Officer Cooper Whiteside and his girlfriend. Politicians in the sanctuary state of Connecticut must cooperate with ICE and pledge NOT TO RELEASE this murderer back onto our streets."

According to information published by The New York Post, Melissa Ramírez, 27, originally from Mexico, appeared in court on two counts of second-degree manslaughter for the death of Officer Cooper Whiteside, 38, and his partner, Brittany Islami, 34.

According to the police investigation cited by the media outlet, the accident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 13, when the woman was driving a Jeep at approximately 56 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone. Authorities maintain that the vehicle veered into the lane where the Harley-Davidson motorcycle carrying the victims was traveling, causing a head-on collision.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to The New York Post that Ramírez was in the country illegally.

"Melissa Esperanza Ramírez-Romero is an illegal immigrant with a criminal record and faces charges of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol. On July 26, 2026, ICE filed an arrest warrant against her," the agency stated.