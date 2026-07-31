Colin Gray case: What was the sentence for father of Georgia school shooter, and for what crimes?

Published by Carlos Dominguez 31 de julio, 2026

Judge Nicholas Primm sentenced Colin Gray on Thursday to 15 years in prison in Barrow County, Ga. Gray, the father of the shooter involved in the Sept. 4, 2024, shooting at Apalachee High School, was found guilty of second-degree murder and 26 other charges.

Colt Gray, who was 14 at the time, killed students Mason Schermerhorn and Christian Angulo, both 14 years old, and teachers Richard Aspinwall, 39, and Cristina Irimie, 53, and injured nine other people. Colt, who is now 16, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole days earlier after pleading guilty.

This verdict marks the first time a parent has been convicted of second-degree murder in connection with a mass school shooting committed by their child in the United States and reinforces a legal precedent established by the Crumbley case in Michigan.

The Crumbley precedent and neglect of duty of care

In 2024, Jennifer and James Crumbley were convicted in Michigan of involuntary manslaughter for purchasing a handgun for their son Ethan and failing to secure it, despite clear signs of mental distress and threats. That case established that parents can be held criminally liable when their failure to exercise a duty of care and the negligent provision of or access to a firearm facilitate a foreseeable homicide.

In Georgia, prosecutors went a step further. Colin Gray faced charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, reckless conduct and second-degree child cruelty. The difference is substantial:

Manslaughter is based on gross negligence or recklessness that causes a death without direct intent to kill.

Second-degree murder requires, according to the Georgia doctrine applied here, conduct so reckless or malicious that it demonstrates extreme indifference to human life, even if the father did not pull the trigger.

Child cruelty focuses on the abandonment of the parental duty to protect the child and third parties from a known and avoidable danger.



The prosecution argued that Gray provided the gun and failed to ensure its safe storage, knowing of specific risks. Legal experts consulted say a person can be charged with homicide when the parent is aware of the danger and, despite that, provides or leaves a firearm accessible.

Timeline of ignored warnings

In May 2023, the FBI alerted local authorities to online threats on the Discord platform regarding a school shooting associated with the IP address and account of Colt Gray, who was a minor at the time. Jackson County sheriff's deputies visited the residence. In body camera footage presented at trial, the officers warned Colin Gray to keep firearms away from his son. Gray acknowledged owning hunting rifles and stated that access was supervised.

Despite this official intervention and the minor's mental health issues documented in the proceedings, on Christmas 2023, Colin Gray gave his son an AR-15-style rifle, along with ammunition, a scope and accessories. The weapon was not properly secured. Nine months later, it was used in the Apalachee shooting. Judge Primm specifically highlighted this point: Gray failed as a parent by ignoring the FBI's warnings and his son's issues after purchasing the firearm.