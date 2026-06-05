'I Knew It, I Knew You': Taylor Swift releases her song for Toy Story 5

Published by Williams Perdomo 5 de junio, 2026

Taylor Swift presented this Friday 'I Knew It, I Knew You', the original song she composed for Toy Story 5, the new installment of the popular Pixar franchise. The song is already available on digital platforms and is part of the film's soundtrack.

Through a social media post, the artist described the creative process as an experience that represented "a musical departure and coming home at the same time". Swift explained that writing for the character of Jessie posed a new creative challenge that, at the same time, came naturally to her.

The singer also highlighted the personal bond she has had with the saga since childhood. "Being a Toy Story kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond.." she wrote.

In her message, Swift thanked director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton for thinking of her for the project from the early years of the film's development. She also recognized the work of composer Randy Newman, responsible for the musical identity of the franchise, whom she described as the creator of the sound universe of Toy Story.