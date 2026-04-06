'Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie' takes the box office by storm, hits biggest opening of the year

Published by Diane Hernández 6 de abril, 2026

The newest installment in the Nintendo universe, "Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie," has become the movie phenomenon of the moment after raking in a global gross of $372 million in its first weekend, according to Box Office Mojo data. The figure places it as the most successful 2026 release to date and confirms the franchise's international pull.

Of the total, 190.1 million came from the United States and Canada, while another 182.4 million was grossed in more than 80 countries, reflecting a virtually global success. The film, directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, features a voice cast led by Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day and Jack Black, who reprise the lead roles.

Records and franchise consolidation

The premiere was not only massive, but also historic. According to The Hollywood Reporter the film ranks as the fifth-best debut ever for an animated feature and the fourth-biggest release by a Hollywood studio, behind only such titles as Zootopolis 2, Moana 2 and the first installment of Super Mario Bros: The Movie.

With this result, the saga also achieves an unprecedented milestone: it becomes the only animated franchise based on a video game with two films that exceed $350 million in their premiere. The first installment, released in 2023, debuted with $375 million and ended up reaching $1.3 billion worldwide.