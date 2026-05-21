French Open rules against Sinner and Sabalenka: No increase in prize money

Published by Alejandro Baños 21 de mayo, 2026

The French Open will not increase prize money allocations despite threats by a prominent group of tennis players, both male and female, to boycott the tournament if their demands were not accepted.

Roland Garros director, French tennis player Amélie Mauresmo, lamented the situation, while explaining that prize money "has doubled" in the last decade.

"Our prize money has doubled in ten years and has increased significantly in recent times," Mauresmo said, adding that the tournament has not turned its back on the players.

"Everything is taken seriously. We don’t tend to brush aside what comes from the players. So we’re opening the discussion, and from that point on, I have confidence in the future," the tournament director said, in statements reported by AFP.

Jannik Sinner, ATP No. 1, and Aryna Sabalenka, WTA No. 1, led the protests. In the case of the Belarusian, she went so far as to say that "at some point we will boycott it. I feel like that's going to be the only way to fight for our rights."

Also in that group of tennis players are Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina and Iga Swiatek, among others.