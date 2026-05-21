Published by VozMedia Staff 21 de mayo, 2026

American driver Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, died Thursday at the age of 41 after being hospitalized for a serious illness. The news sent shockwaves through the racing world and among NASCAR fans.

Busch's death was reported hours after it emerged that the driver was in poor health and would not participate in his upcoming scheduled engagements. To date, no official details have been released regarding his illness or the exact cause of his death.

"Kyle has experienced a serious illness that has resulted in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not be competing in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. We ask for understanding and privacy as our family navigates this situation," Busch's entourage released before the tragic outcome.

Busch was one of the most recognizable figures in American motorsport and built an outstanding career within NASCAR, where he achieved Cup Series championships in 2015 and 2019. Throughout his career, he accumulated dozens of victories and became one of the most successful drivers of his generation.

Over the past few years, the driver has continued to compete at the highest level and has remained a central presence on the professional circuit.