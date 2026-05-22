Fearing defections, House Republicans call off key vote on Trump's war with Iran

Published by Joaquín Núñez 21 de mayo, 2026

Republicans in the House of Representatives suspended a vote that sought to force Donald Trump to limit the military advance against Iran. As reported by the New York Times, the suspension occurred because Republicans lacked the votes to defeat the resolution.

The resolution, introduced by Congressman Gregory Meeks (D), sought to limit the president's ability to maintain prolonged military operations without congressional authorization. The measure was scheduled to be put to a vote before the legislative recess for Memorial Day, but Republicans decided to delay it until June.

"We had the votes without question, and they knew it," Meeks, the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, declared.

The decision came amid growing tensions within the Republican Party over Trump's Iran strategy, which would have prompted some defectors when it came time to vote.

Mike Johnson, House speaker, has a very slim majority, now diminished by the absence of Congressman Tom Kean Jr., who is dealing with a health issue. Thus, if a few Republicans voted with Democrats, Meeks' resolution would have advanced.

The measure that was to be taken up by the House was similar to a resolution that partially advanced in the Senate and sought to force President Trump to obtain congressional authorization to continue extended military operations against Iran. If passed by both chambers, it would have required the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the conflict unless Congress approved a declaration of war or a specific authorization for the use of military force.

"Congress has a constitutional duty. It has a duty to act, not to cheerlead, especially not to cheerlead an open-ended war of choice," Meeks noted hours before the vote.