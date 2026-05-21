Trump warns it would be a 'disgrace' if SCOTUS upholds birthright citizenship

Published by Carlos Dominguez 21 de mayo, 2026

President Trump pressed the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), warning that it would be a "disgrace" if the justices rule against his attempt to eliminate automatic citizenship for people born on U.S. soil.

During a meeting with governors at the White House, Trump said, "It would be a disgrace if the Supreme Court of the United States allows that to happen," referring to the historic birthright of citizenship.

"This decision by the Supreme Court is a very big one. They'll probably rule against me because they seem to like doing that," he added.

Trump appeals to his own conservative majority

Although the Supreme Court has a solid conservative majority, the president acknowledged that the decision will depend on "a couple of people" and expressed his hope that "they do what's right."

In a historic gesture, last April 1 Trump personally attended a hearing on this case at the Supreme Court, becoming the first sitting president to do so.