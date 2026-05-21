Trump warns it would be a 'disgrace' if SCOTUS upholds birthright citizenship
During a meeting with governors at the White House, Trump expressed his frustration over the possible decision against his executive order that seeks to eliminate this benefit for children of undocumented immigrants.
President Trump pressed the Supreme Court (SCOTUS), warning that it would be a "disgrace" if the justices rule against his attempt to eliminate automatic citizenship for people born on U.S. soil.
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During a meeting with governors at the White House, Trump said, "It would be a disgrace if the Supreme Court of the United States allows that to happen," referring to the historic birthright of citizenship.
"This decision by the Supreme Court is a very big one. They'll probably rule against me because they seem to like doing that," he added.
Trump appeals to his own conservative majority
Although the Supreme Court has a solid conservative majority, the president acknowledged that the decision will depend on "a couple of people" and expressed his hope that "they do what's right."
In a historic gesture, last April 1 Trump personally attended a hearing on this case at the Supreme Court, becoming the first sitting president to do so.
Trump's order against birthright citizenship
Lower courts blocked the measure as unconstitutional, arguing that it violates the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment, which states that virtually every person born on U.S. soil is a U.S. citizen.