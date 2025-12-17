Blockbuster! Spielberg unveils the first trailer for his UFO movie with an A-list cast
The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated UFO movie, titled "Disclosure Day," is here and promises to thrill sci-fi fans and amateur film buffs alike.
Written by David Koepp ("Jurassic Park") from a story by Spielberg himself, the film addresses the impact of the discovery of extraterrestrial life on humanity.
The cast is top-notch: Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson and Wyatt Russell headline the story, bringing intensity and emotion to a tale that, according to Domingo, is "one of the most beautiful scripts about our humanity." The actor confessed to having cried while reading it, impressed by Spielberg's vision of what human beings could become.
"Disclosure Day" marks Spielberg's return to aliens, a world he explored in such classics as "E.T.," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "War of the Worlds." Josh O'Connor described the film as "old-school Spielberg" and assured audiences will be excited about the experience.
The promotional campaign has not gone unnoticed: billboards in Times Square, a trailer to be screened before the final "Avatar" film, and a strategic launch to coincide with the success of the documentary "The Age of Disclosure," which became the most-rented documentary in its first 48 hours on Amazon Prime Video.
When is Spielberg's film coming to theaters?
With an emotional script, a stellar cast and Spielberg's signature, "Disclosure Day" is shaping up to be one of next summer's most anticipated releases, and its first trailer has already left fans eager to discover the truth that could change everything.
Leaks and troubled marketing lead the way for "Avengers: Doomsday"
The promotion of "Avengers: Doomsday" has been marked by leaks and questionable marketing decisions. Marvel released theatrical-exclusive trailers a year in advance, but several of these previews have leaked online.
Four trailers are reported: one focusing on Captain America (Steve Rogers), another on Thor, a third on Doctor Doom, and a wider preview. Leaks reveal that Steve Rogers will return, while Sam Wilson, who had assumed the mantle of Captain America since "Avengers: Endgame," appears to be relegated to a supporting role.
Disney has attempted to remove the videos and screenshots for copyright, but the trailers are still widely circulated on the internet.