Blockbuster! Spielberg unveils the first trailer for his UFO movie with an A-list cast

Published by Diane Hernández 17 de diciembre, 2025

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated UFO movie, titled "Disclosure Day," is here and promises to thrill sci-fi fans and amateur film buffs alike.

Written by David Koepp ("Jurassic Park") from a story by Spielberg himself, the film addresses the impact of the discovery of extraterrestrial life on humanity.

The cast is top-notch: Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Eve Hewson and Wyatt Russell headline the story, bringing intensity and emotion to a tale that, according to Domingo, is "one of the most beautiful scripts about our humanity." The actor confessed to having cried while reading it, impressed by Spielberg's vision of what human beings could become.

"Disclosure Day" marks Spielberg's return to aliens, a world he explored in such classics as "E.T.," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "War of the Worlds." Josh O'Connor described the film as "old-school Spielberg" and assured audiences will be excited about the experience.

The promotional campaign has not gone unnoticed: billboards in Times Square, a trailer to be screened before the final "Avatar" film, and a strategic launch to coincide with the success of the documentary "The Age of Disclosure," which became the most-rented documentary in its first 48 hours on Amazon Prime Video.

When is Spielberg's film coming to theaters? The film will hit theaters in the summer of 2026, a season that promises competition packed with big titles, including "Toy Story 5," "Minions 3," the remake of "Moana," "Supergirl," "He-Man: Masters of the Universe" and Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey."

With an emotional script, a stellar cast and Spielberg's signature, "Disclosure Day" is shaping up to be one of next summer's most anticipated releases, and its first trailer has already left fans eager to discover the truth that could change everything.