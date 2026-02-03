Turning Point to offer alternative halftime show with Kid Rock

Published by Williams Perdomo 3 de febrero, 2026

Turning Point USA announced that it will present a concert during the Super Bowl halftime this Sunday night as counter-programming to the NFL's official halftime show.

The event will feature artists such as Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice and Kid Rock.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl halftime concert will be headlined by Hispanic artist Bad Bunny, who has been an outspoken critic of the Trump Administration.

"We plan to play great songs for folks who love America," Kid Rock said in a statement obtained by The New York Times, announcing his performance.

Billed as the "All-American Halftime Show," it will celebrate "faith, family and freedom," according to an announcement Monday from TPUSA, the organization founded by Charlie Kirk.

According to the information, the event will be broadcast through TPUSA's various social networks, such as YouTube, X and Rumble, in addition to other platforms linked to the right, including the streaming service Daily Wire+, Real America's Voice and One America News Network.