More than five million people watched TPUSA's Super Bowl halftime show live

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de febrero, 2026

More than five million people watched live (on YouTube alone) Turning Point USA's Super Bowl halftime show. This was revealed by Blake Neff, producer of The Charlie Kirk Show. The event also aired on platforms such as Rumble and DailyWire+.

At the time of writing, the video on YouTube has more than 18 million views.

The event, which took place at the same time as Bad Bunny was the centerpiece of the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Figures like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth logged on to the live broadcast.

In that regard, Nef explained in a social media post that "the audience kept going up throughout the competing show."

Billed as the "All-American Halftime Show," it celebrated "faith, family and freedom." It also featured a tribute to Charlie Kirk, founder of the organization. It featured performances by artists such as Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice and Kid Rock.