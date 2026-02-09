More than five million people watched TPUSA's Super Bowl halftime show live
The event, which took place at the same time Bad Bunny was the centerpiece of the Super Bowl LX halftime show. Figures such as Secretary of War Pete Hegseth logged on to the live broadcast.
More than five million people watched live (on YouTube alone) Turning Point USA's Super Bowl halftime show. This was revealed by Blake Neff, producer of The Charlie Kirk Show. The event also aired on platforms such as Rumble and DailyWire+.
At the time of writing, the video on YouTube has more than 18 million views.
In that regard, Nef explained in a social media post that "the audience kept going up throughout the competing show."
TPUSA All-American Halftime Show…— Blake Neff (@BlakeSNeff) February 9, 2026
-Over 5 million simultaneous on TPUSA YT
-Almost 1 million on Charlie Kirk’s YT
-200k on Magno News YT
-220k on TPUSA Rumble
-15k CK Rumble
-The entire audience on RAV
And noticeably, the audience kept going up throughout the competing show.
Bad Bunny shakes up the Super Bowl, sparks harsh criticism after an all-Spanish salsa and reggaeton performance
Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón
Billed as the "All-American Halftime Show," it celebrated "faith, family and freedom." It also featured a tribute to Charlie Kirk, founder of the organization. It featured performances by artists such as Brantley Gilbert, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice and Kid Rock.
Bad Bunny rocks Super Bowl and generates harsh criticism
The singer had been defiant days earlier about ICE raids, suggesting a disruptive and controversial halftime show. As a result, the performance, followed by more than 120 million viewers, not only fired up the Levi's Stadium crowd, but also sparked intense political and cultural debate in the country.
President Donald Trump was one of the harshest critics of the show. In a public message on the social network Truth he assured:
"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country."