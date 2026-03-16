No statuette night for Hispanic nominees at the 2026 Oscar Awards
Although they participated in some of the most outstanding productions of the gala, no Latino artist won in their category.
The winners list of the 2026 Oscar Awards ended without any Hispanic names. Although several Latino artists, from directors to animators to sound recordists, had been nominated for film's most prestigious awards, none ultimately took the stage in their specific category.
However, several did collaborate on the teams for some of the most voted-for nominations by members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. “One Battle After Another,” the film chosen as Best Picture, which rewards the best overall work, featured the stellar participation of Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro, who was also a member of the team of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Benicio del Toro and sound designer José Antonio García, both nominated in their respective categories.
The film directed by Guillermo del Toro, “Frankenstein“ won three awards: best production design, best costume design and best makeup and hair styling. The Mexican director and producer was also competing for best adapted screenplay and best film.
Other Hispanic artists competing at the gala were:
- Mexican producer Nidia Santiago for the animated film “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”
- The animator and director of Mexican descent Adrian Molina, for ”Elio”
- Producer Yvett Merino, of Mexican parents, a member of the team of “Zootopia 2”
- Colombian-American photographer Juan Arredondo, for “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”
- The Costa Rican Felipe Pacheco, for the musical editing of “Sinners”
- The Spanish film “Sirât,” directed by Oliver Laxe
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