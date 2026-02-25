Julio Iglesias to sue Univision for accusing him of ‘rape and physical assault’ without evidence
The singer's defense is preparing a legal document that will be extensive and complex. The lawsuit, which also includes elDiario.es, will include conciliation for slander and libel and will be filed in the coming days in court against the two media outlets.
Julio Iglesias will sue Univision for accusing him of "rape and physical assault" without evidence against two female employees who work at his Dominican Republic mansion. It was learned that he would also sue Spanish media outlet elDiario.es.
According to the information, Julio Iglesias' defense is preparing a legal document that will be extensive and complex. It will be a conciliation lawsuit for slander and libel to be filed in the next few days in court against the two media outlets, according to OKDIARIO, which first broke the news.
Politics
Trump lashes out at Bill Maher after his latest criticism and recalls his controversial dinner at the White House
Luis Francisco Orozco
"An expert valuation of the damage caused by the news about Julio Iglesias and which shared the news on a global scale is also being prepared. His defense considers that the damages could reach millions of dollars, since international publicity was given to what Julio Iglesias considers slander and libel," said OKDIARIO.
In addition, it was learned that this would not be the only legal measure. The singer is also reportedly willing to take legal action against those who shared the campaign.
Case against Julio Iglesias closed
"The present investigative proceedings are archived … due to lack of jurisdiction of the Spanish courts and therefore the lack of competence of the prosecution" to initiate the case, the office said in a statement.