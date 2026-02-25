Julio Iglesias to sue Univision for accusing him of ‘rape and physical assault’ without evidence

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de febrero, 2026

Julio Iglesias will sue Univision for accusing him of "rape and physical assault" without evidence against two female employees who work at his Dominican Republic mansion. It was learned that he would also sue Spanish media outlet elDiario.es.

According to the information, Julio Iglesias' defense is preparing a legal document that will be extensive and complex. It will be a conciliation lawsuit for slander and libel to be filed in the next few days in court against the two media outlets, according to OKDIARIO, which first broke the news.

"An expert valuation of the damage caused by the news about Julio Iglesias and which shared the news on a global scale is also being prepared. His defense considers that the damages could reach millions of dollars, since international publicity was given to what Julio Iglesias considers slander and libel," said OKDIARIO.

In addition, it was learned that this would not be the only legal measure. The singer is also reportedly willing to take legal action against those who shared the campaign.