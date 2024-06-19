Unstoppable: Shohei Ohtani reaches 20 home runs this season with the Dodgers

There is no one to stop Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese was the lead protagonist in the game in which the Los Angeles Dodgers won their 46th victory of the season against the Colorado Rockies with a score of 11 runs to 9.

Ohtani hit his 20th home run so far this season in the game, which was also the longest home run of the campaign so far: 476 feet. The Japanese was nine shy of 200 in his Major League career with still a couple of months left to close out the season.

In 2023, Ohtani had another historic campaign after being the first player to have more than 10 wins and 44 home runs in a single season, his best acheivement. The single-season record is held by Barry Bonds with 73 home runs.

After seven innings, the Rockies led 9-4 until the Dodgers' offensive explosion at the end of the game, which also included a home run by Dominican Teoscar Hernández, who has 18 in 2024, according to AFP.

The Dodgers are in first place in the Western division in the National League with a total of 46 wins and 29 losses. The day was not as successful for the champion Texas Rangers who lost 7-6 against the New York Mets.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Francisco Álvarez drove in two runs with three hits while Puerto Rican Edwin Díaz added his seventh save. In another game of the day, the New York Yankees won 4-2 against their closest rival in the Eastern division standings in the American League, the Baltimore Orioles.

Another victory was achieved by the Chicago White Sox, who had two hits in nine innings to defeat the Houston Astros 2-0, who went blank with seven hits in the match.