Shohei Ohtani, first player in history to reach 50 home runs and 50 steals in an MLB season
The Japanese player of the Los Angeles Dodgers achieved his record in the seventh inning of the game between his team and the Miami Marlins.
Los Angeles Dodgers star, Shohehei Ohtani made history in his team's win over the Miami Marlins by becoming the first player to acheive 50 home runs and 50 steals in a Major League Baseball (MLB) season.
Ohtani reached this historic record in the seventh inning of the game. It was on his second home run of the showdown when he hit 50 for the season, while surpassing the 50-steal barrier (he now has 51).
Both Dodgers and Marlins fans who were enjoying the game at Miami's Loan Depot Park welcomed Ohtani.
The baseball player is five steals away from surpassing Ichiro Suzuki as the Japanese player with the most steals in a major league season.