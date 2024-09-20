Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers star, Shohehei Ohtani made history in his team's win over the Miami Marlins by becoming the first player to acheive 50 home runs and 50 steals in a Major League Baseball (MLB) season.

Ohtani reached this historic record in the seventh inning of the game. It was on his second home run of the showdown when he hit 50 for the season, while surpassing the 50-steal barrier (he now has 51).

Both Dodgers and Marlins fans who were enjoying the game at Miami's Loan Depot Park welcomed Ohtani.

The baseball player is five steals away from surpassing Ichiro Suzuki as the Japanese player with the most steals in a major league season.