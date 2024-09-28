Eric Adams pleads not guilty to corruption charges in Manhattan federal court

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 27 de septiembre, 2024

New York City Mayor Eric Adams appeared in a Manhattan federal court Friday to plead not guilty to multiple corruption charges that have rocked his administration and raised serious questions about his leadership.

"I am not guilty, Your Honor," declared the mayor in front of Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker, who allowed him to go free on his own recognizance. However, Parker issued a warning: Adams must stay away from witnesses and alleged accomplices in the case, and any violation could lead to his immediate arrest.

Bribery and fraud allegations

The charges center on bribes Adams allegedly received from Turkish officials and businessmen, who allegedly offered him flights and hotel stays valued at more than $100,000, according to court documents. These gifts were allegedly given in exchange for political favors, such as speeding up approvals for the Turkish Consulate in Manhattan. In addition, the mayor is accused of fraudulently obtaining $10 million in public campaign funds during his time as Brooklyn borough president.

Among the charges, the most serious is wire fraud, which could lead to a sentence of up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Political fallout

The crisis surrounding Adams has escalated to such an extent that New York Governor Kathy Hochul is seriously evaluating the possibility of removing him from office, something that under state law she has the power to do. Sources close to the governor indicate that, although she had not initially considered this option, the publication of the indictment against Adams has caused Hochul to reconsider the situation, which she sees as increasingly "untenable."

Hochul, who has maintained a close working relationship with Adams, left open the possibility of taking action in his statement last Thursday, in which he noted, "I expect the Mayor to take the next few days to review the situation and find an appropriate path forward to ensure the people of New York City are being well-served by their leaders." In the meantime, his legal team has begun reviewing the legal framework that would allow for the mayor's removal.

Within local politics, several New York lawmakers have already openly called for Adams' resignation.

Next steps

Adams should return to court in the coming days to continue his defense. In the meantime, the case has captured the attention of both the media and the public, generating debate about the integrity of politicians in a city marked by a history of corruption.