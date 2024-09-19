MLB: Milwaukee Brewers, NL Central Division Champions

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de septiembre, 2024

The Milwaukee Brewers were proclaimed Major League Baseball (MLB) National League Central Division champions after beating the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1.

Venezuelan Jackson Chourio played a crucial role after scoring a run against the Division leaders. The Brewers managed to win their third title in the last four seasons (2021, 2023 and 2024).

This win makes Milwaukee the first team to secure its spot in the playoffs and puts it one step closer to taking home its first World Series title.

The Brewers are first in the Central Division with 88 wins and 64 losses.

The Phillies will have to keep fighting to secure their spot in the playoffs.

