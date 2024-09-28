Toyota pushes DEI policies such as child sex changes and gender-preferential treatment

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 27 de septiembre, 2024

Toyota embraces progressivism, as highlighted in a report detailing its new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) policies. These initiatives include conducting DEI training programs, categorizing employees into resource groups based on their gender and sexual orientation, and providing funding for sex change procedures for children, as well as supporting "all-ages" LGBT Pride events.

Robby Starbuck, conservative activist and filmmaker, analyzed Toyota's policies and posted his findings on his X account. In the post, he stated, "Toyota seems to have forgotten who their core customers are," emphasizing that many American families who rely on Toyota are beginning to question their loyalty to the brand because of this push for progressive policies affecting employees and customers.

Funding sex change procedures for minors

The report revealed that Toyota has actively supported progressive LGBT-related causes. Among the actions highlighted are funding for sex change procedures for minors and backing for LGBT Pride events open to all ages. The company has also criticized laws aimed at resstartricting gender transition treatments for minors and has even worked closely with the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), an LGBT entity, to oppose these measures.

Another concerning revelation for many is Toyota's relationship with the Trevor Project, an organization criticized for allowing adults adults and minors to interact in chat rooms where topics such as gender transition, masturbation and other sexual matters are discussed. Even more alarming to some parents is the site's feature that allows users to delete their browsing history, making it difficult for parents to monitor what their children are viewing.

In addition, Toyota has allocated resources to other organizations that promote gender transition in minors, such as the Dallas Resource Center and the Los Angeles LGBT Center. It also offers "preferential treatment for 'diverse' suppliers" and has "created custom cars with a trans flag," according to Starbuck.

Sandra Phillips Rogers, Toyota's chief diversity officer, has openly defended these policies, empheasizing that diversity and Inclusion are core principles for the company. "Diversity and Inclusion is really our North Star," she said in a recent statement.

However, for critics like Robby Starbuck, these policies represent a dangerous shift from the corporate neutrality that, for decades, allowed companies like Toyota to earn the trust of consumers across various ideological spectrums. Starbuck has not only publicly condemned these practices, but has also issued a call to action, urging consumers to make their voices heard.