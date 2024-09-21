Fan sues Mets for banning her from wearing MAGA hat

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 21 de septiembre, 2024

Aura Moody sued the New York Mets for banning her from their stadium for wearing a red hat with the words "Make America Great Again," according to The New York Post.

The Republican supporter told the same media outlet that the incident, which occurred last month, had caused her emotional stress, and that the ban violated her right to free speech. She is seeking $2 million in compensation.

Moody claims that when she went with a friend to Citi Field stadium on Aug. 14, a staff member banned them from entering while wearing pro-Trump apparel. After insisting several times that this was a violation of their First Amendment rights, they decided to remove their hats so that they could enter.

The social worker, a member of a Republican club in Queens, claims she was discriminated against for being a Black female Trump supporter. She accuses the Mets of racial discrimination and "political retaliation," as well as damaging her reputation. When she finally sat down, she claims she saw white people wearing hats and T-shirts in favor of the Republican candidate.

The New York team called Moody to apologize and assure her that there was no policy against wearing MAGA apparel. They informed her that they had taken action against the employee.