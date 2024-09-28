In contrast with this new stance on the southern border, Harris proposed in 2019 to decriminalize border crossings/ Saul LoebAFP

27 de septiembre, 2024

Less than 50 days before the presidential election, Kamala Harris is trying to clean up her handling of the southern border. Indeed, the Democratic candidate visited the border town of Douglas, Arizona, on the same day she proposed tougher immigration measures, such as stricter asylum rules.

During her first presidential campaign in 2019, the Californian proposed decriminalizing border crossings. Nearly five years later, she is moving forward with stricter rules to discourage illegal border crossings.

According to Axios, the "Harris Plan" aims to ensure that the Biden administration's recent limits on asylum remain in place longer. The policy was initially implemented in June, cutting off access to the asylum system for migrants who cross the border illegally.

In turn, the proposal would require the average number of daily border crossings to remain below 1,500 people for several weeks before these restrictions are lifted.

As reported by Axios, the initiative "is part of an effort to fend off criticism from Republicans that she and the Biden administration have been too lenient on illegal immigration."

"It's like she's not in the White House"

Bob Macaulay, an attorney and political analyst, joined VOZ newscast, which airs daily on Daystar in Spanish, to analyze Kamala Harris' border management.

"She is presenting herself as the candidate of change. It's like she's not in the White House. They are paying a political price for three years of chaos," he said, making it clear that the border under Donald Trump was "orderly."

"She says 'my values haven't changed,' that's a very cynical thing to say. It's obvious that she has to defend herself on this issue because it's an issue where Donald Trump is very popular. The people are with Donald Trump," he added.