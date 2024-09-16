Álex Palou, three-time IndyCar champion

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

Spanish driver Álex Palou won his third IndyCar Series title after the only rival who could take the championship from him, Australian Will Power, suffered an incident in the final race of the season at Nashville Superspeedway in Tennessee.

"What I feel now is unbelievable. Every year has been better: the first year was the best thing that ever happened to me; the second year because of the way we did it, and this year because we did it again. Maybe the results weren't as incredible in 2024, but we've done it two years in a row AND it's my first title as a father. Having a daughter with me here is super special," said Palou, 27, just after winning the title.

The Spanish Chip Ganassi Racing driver finished 11th in the Grand Prix to clinch his third Astor Cup. "I'm super proud of us, it's been an incredible year," said Palou, who only won a couple of races this season: "We didn't win that much but we were very close, I just didn't take full advantage of some places where I could have won. We will learn from what we can improve and I hope next year we can do it."

Palou assured that he is not satisfied with three titles: he wants more and will fight for it. "I'm very hungry and it's not going to stop growing. Every year I have more. The feeling of winning pushes you to keep fighting to be there again, both in races and championships. I want to be here again next year, in this press conference and with another ring," he warned his rivals.

In 2021, Palou won his first IndyCar title. Two years later he became a two-time champion, now, this season, he adds his third Astor Cup to his showcase.