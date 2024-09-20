Champions League: Barcelona fall in Monaco and Atletico Madrid appeal to the epic

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 20 de septiembre, 2024

Eric Garcia's dismissal with 11 minutes on the clock heavily impacted FC Barcelona leading to their first defeat of the season in an official match. The Spanish side lost 2-1 to AS Monaco in their in their debut in their UEFA Champions League debut this season.

"We tried to defend as a team and also attack as a team, and we had options, but today they deserved the 2-1, so you have to accept it," Hansi Flick, Barcelona coach, said after the match, acknowledging that AS Monaco were the fair winners.

Five minutes after Barcelona were down a player on the pitch, Maghnes Akliouche put the Monegasque side 1-0 ahead after dribbling past his opponents down the right flank.

Barcelona didn't let their heads drop and, in the 28th minute, managed to get the equalizer. Lamine Yamal, who became the second youngest player to score a goal in the history of the Champions League, levelled the score (1-1) with a shot from the edge of the area, but not before dribbling past two AS Monaco players.

In the second half and taking advantage of their numerical superiority, AS Monaco sealed their victory in the 71st minute (2-1) thanks to a counter-attack that was finished off by striker George Ilenikhena.

The Spanish side will be looking for their first three points in the Champions League next matchday, when they host Young Boys. For its part, AS Monaco will travel to Croatia to face Dinamo Zagreb.

A heroic Atlético de Madrid

The other Spanish team that also made its debut in this Champions League yesterday was Atletico Madrid. Diego 'Cholo' Simeone's men struggled to secure the victory, eventually defeating RB Leipzig 2-1 at the Metropolitano with a goal in the final moments.

"I am totally satisfied, the match was very good. I would have said the same with a draw. We played in different ways and with different players. The players interpreted it well and we won a necessary match," said Simeone, Atletico Madrid's Argentine manager.

The Spaniards got off to a bad start. Right at the start of the match, striker Benjamin Sesko scored RB Leipzig's first and only goal (0-1) in the 4th minute, after taking advantage of a rebound from the red-and-white goalkeeper, Jan Oblak.

Antoine Griezmann was the player on target for the goal that started Atlético de Madrid's comeback. The French striker sent the ball into the back of the net (1-1) after receiving a perfectly measured cross from Marcos Llorente in the 28th minute.

The epic turnaround came just minutes from the end. Just as stoppage time was about to begin, José María Giménez headed home a cross from Griezmann (2-1) and sparked madness amongst the red-and-white fans.

Atletico Madrid will travel to Lisbon to take on SL Benfica on thier next matchday, while the Germans will fight for their first Champions League points against Juventus.

Matchday results.