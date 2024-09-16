A'ja Wilson, first player to score 1,000 points in a WNBA season

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

Las Vegas Aces basketball player A'ja Wilson made history in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) by becoming the first player in league’s history to score 1,000 points in a single season.

Before the start of the game between the Aces and the Connecticut Sun, Wilson needed 29 points to reach that historic figure. She scored just that and will go down in history in the WNBA. She also had nine rebounds and three assists.

"When I come into work and I see y'all, it changes my whole outlook on life, so I am so so so appreciative for y'all ... I'm nothing without y'all and I'm so grateful. Thank you so much and I appreciate y'all. Never change," Wilson told her teammates in the locker room after scoring her 1,000th point.

Wilson, 28, is currently considered to be one of the best basketball players. She won the WNBA Finals in 2022 and 2023 with the Aces. She was also named MVP in 2020 and 2022 and Rookie of the Year in 2018.