Real Madrid do not let up in the Champions League and Bayern Munich are scary

Life remains unchanged for the reigning UEFA Champions League champions. Real Madrid secured their their first victory in this new edition of European soccer's top competition against Stuttgart (3-1), in a match where they had to endure more than expected. Goals from Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger, and Endrick, along with a brilliant performance from Thibaut Courtois, sealed the win for the Spanish team.

The Germans were clearly superior in the first 45 minutes of the match: they had more chances to take the lead and played better, but they did not count on the fact that to put the ball in the net they had to beat Courtois, who, as of today, is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The Belgian did his best to keep Stuttgart out of the goal by performing several fine saves.

In the second half came the four goals. Right at the start, Mbappé put Real Madrid ahead after a good counterattack on the right flank. It was the French striker's first goal for his new team in the UEFA Champions League.

The minutes were ticking away and, despite Real Madrid showing a slightly different side to the first half, Stuttgart did not give up. Until, in the 68th minute, they found the equalizer. The German striker Deniz Undav gave his team hope when he headed the ball into the back of the net.

Some say that Real Madrid never gives up in the UEFA Champions League: a phrase that was embodied in this clash. The scoreboard showed the 83rd minute when Rüdiger again put the most successful team in the competition ahead on the scoreboard from a corner that was poorly defended by the Germans.

The last goal of the match was scored by Endrick, with seconds left before the referee's final whistle. The young Brazilian, one of Real Madrid's new additions, surprised with a powerful long-range shot to bring the Santiago Bernabeu to its feet.

With this victory, Real Madrid collect their first three points in the competition. Lille will be their next opponent; a match that will be played at the French team's stadium on October 2.

Bayern are scary

The focus of attention was on Bayern Munich. The German side, one of the most successful in the UEFA Champions League, stunned the soccer planet by rattling Dinamo Zagreb (9-2) at the Allianz Arena.

Harry Kane, with four goals, was the MVP of the match. In addition to the goals scored by the English striker, there was a brace from Michael Olise and goals from Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané and Raphaël Guerreiro, who scored with a beautifully taken shot. Bruno Petkovic and Takuya Ogiwara scored the Croatian team's two goals.

Liverpool subdue Milan

The two teams that met in one of the best UEFA Champions League finals in recent memory measured forces at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (Italy) and victory fell to the away side. Liverpool overcame AC Milan (1-3) with goals from Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijjk and Dominik Szoboszlai, to mount a comeback from Christian Pulisic's early goal.

Still in Italy, Juventus defeated PSV Eindhoven (3-1), with goals from Kenan Yildiz, Weston McKennie and Nico González.

After 42 years without playing in the top European competition, Aston Villa returned to the UEFA Champions League and did it in the best possible way: victory by the English team in Switzerland against Young Boys (0-3). The first matchday was closed out by Sporting Lisbon, which got rid of Lille (2-0) at its stadium.