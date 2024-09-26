Los Angeles FC wins its first US Open Cup

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 26 de septiembre, 2024

Los Angeles FC (LAFC) triumphed over Sporting Kansas City 3-1 in the US Open Cup final, claiming its first-ever title in the oldest soccer tournament in the United States.

France's Olivier Giroud scored the first goal for the champions 53 minutes into the match Wednesday night at BMO Stadium, but the slim lead lasted seven minutes when Germany's Erik Thommy equalized.

In extra time, fullback Omar Campos (102nd minute) and Kei Kamara (109th minute) put Los Angeles on the scoreboard.

"I came here to win trophies and to play that kind of final," celebrated Giroud on his first championship with LAFC. "I'm so happy to score in this final and to help the team."

Mexico's Campos, a key player

A month after losing his first final with LAFC in the Leagues Cup, Olivier Giroud showed a lack of finishing in the first half by wasting a killer pass from Denis Bouanga, reported AFP.

The 37-year-old striker made amends at the start of the second half on a ball recovered by LAFC in midfield. Spain's Sergi Palencia set up Poland's Mateusz Bogusz on the right flank, who set up Giroud for an empty net.

Sporting Kansas City, which had Mexican striker Alan Pulido in the starting lineup, equalized seven minutes later on a mistake in the home team's ball outfield.

After Timothy Tillman lost the ball in his own half, the Hungarian Dániel Sallói got the ball on the left flank and set up the German Tommy for a first-time shot into the top corner of the net.

LAFC, which had lost three straight finals, held its nerves and put the victory on track with a great individual action by Mexican Campos, who burst into the left corner of the area, cut inside and launched a right-footed shot that went inside the opposite post.

The celebration of the 22,000 Angeleno fans was complete when Kamara headed home another cross from Bouanga.

After their first MLS title in 2022, LAFC lost the next North American league final and the CONCACAF Champions League final in 2023.

This year they succumbed to Columbus Crew in the final of the Leagues Cup, the joint tournament between the North American and Mexican leagues.