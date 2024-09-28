War in the Middle East escalates: Israel ready to aggressively move forward as U.S. evaluates sending in more military forces

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 27 de septiembre, 2024

The crisis in the Middle East has escalated to new levels of tension following the recent strike by Israel against the terrorist organization Hezbollah. In response, the United States is changing its stance on having a military presence in the region, while the Israeli military appears determined to intensify its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This Friday, Israel carried out an attack with the aim of eliminating Hassan Nasrallah, secretary general of Hezbollah, in Beirut, the Lebanese capital. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari declared during a late-night press conference that more attacks are planned targeting any buildings housing anti-ship missiles.

"Hezbollah has stored these strategic weapons beneath civilian populations. The way the missiles are stored in these buildings allows them to be moved and launched outside of the buildings within minutes. We will not allow such a threat to be directed at Israeli civilians, global shipping routes and vital facilities," he said.

U.S. military changes in the region

In the face of escalating attacks and the possibility of increased tension, the White House issued a statement indicating that President Joe Biden instructed the Defense Department to reassess the U.S. military posture in the Middle East. The goal is to strengthen deterrence, ensure the protection of U.S. personnel and support strategic objectives in the region.

In addition, the administration asked U.S. embassies in the Middle East to implement all necessary security measures to protect diplomatic personnel in the face of heightened tensions.

Despite the actions in the region, Biden assured the public that the United States was not involved in the recent Israeli attacks, saying "The United States had no knowledge of or involvement in the (Israeli) action," and adding that his national security team continues to provide him with updates on the situation.

UK advises its citizens to leave Lebanon

Likewise the UK Government issued an urgent appeal to its citizens in Lebanon to leave as soon as possible. In a statement posted on X, the Government warned, "British nationals in Lebanon should leave now. You should take the next available flight."

British authorities are working to increase flight capacity and ensure seats are available to facilitate the departure of their citizens. Britons were also advised to check in with the embassy to receive updates and the latest information on the situation in the country.