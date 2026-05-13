LIVE | IAEA warns world is depleting oil reserves at record speed due to Middle East war

Publicado por Israel Duro 13 de mayo, 2026

The continuation of the Middle East conflict, especially the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz continues to bring the world closer to an economic catastrophe. After the U.N. warned about the impact of fertilizer on a possible famine affecting more than 45 million people, the IAEA warned that oil consumption could lead to shortages.

This has caused the price of crude oil to continue to soar, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also exceeding $100 per barrel and Brent hovering around $110.

On the other front of the war, Israel has continued to target Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon, while the Lebanese military has continued to consider how to disarm the Iranian-friendly terrorist group.

Timestamps are Eastern Standard Time (EST).

09:03 am IAEA warns world is depleting its oil reserves at record speed due to Middle East war 15:03 13/05/2026 15:03 13/05/2026 The world is depleting its oil reserves at a record pace due to the war in the Middle East that is cutting supply from the Gulf, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned Wednesday.





Global reserves fell by 117 million barrels in April, the Paris-based agency said in its monthly report.





The figure adds to the 129 million barrels drop already recorded in the month of March, following the start of the U.S.-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. "The rapid contraction of stockpiles, amid these continued disruptions, may portend future crude oil price rises."

08:41 am Oil prices continue to rise as WTI breaks through the $100 barrier 15:01 13/05/2026 15:01 13/05/2026 Crude oil prices continue to soar, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also surpassing $100 per barrel and Brent hovering around $110.



At the start of the day on Wall Street, Brent was trading at $107.8 per barrel, while WTI was up to $102.5.

08:25 am Australia ready to join the mission in Hormuz proposed by France and U.K. 15:00 13/05/2026 15:00 13/05/2026 Australia is willing to join the "neutral and peaceful" mission proposed by France and the United Kingdom to secure the Strait of Hormuz, Defense Minister Richard Marles said Wednesday.



The Australian government will an E-7A Wedgetail surveillance aircraft available that had already been deployed in the region to protect the United Arab Emirates from Iranian drone attacks, Marles said.

08:18 am Italy to deploy two more mine hunter ships near Hormuz 14:58 13/05/2026 14:58 13/05/2026 The Italian defense minister announced Wednesday that Italy will preposition two more minehunter ships near the Gulf so that they can intervene quickly and maintain security in the Strait of Hormuz when conditions permit.



"Purely as a precautionary measure and taking into account the time needed for the transfer and redeployment of means, we envisage positioning two minehunters relatively closer to the Strait of Hormuz," explained Minister Guido Crosetto to the Italian Parliament.

07:57 am Israel announces new strikes against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon 14:57 13/05/2026 14:57 13/05/2026 The Israeli military announced Wednesday the launch of a new wave of strikes against Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreed with the Lebanese government to end fighting with the armed group.



"The Israel Defense Forces have begun to attack Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in several areas in southern Lebanon," the military said in a statement, hours after issuing new evacuation orders for several towns in the region.

06:02 am Iran hangs man accused of spying on Israel, the sixth since the start of the war 14:52 13/05/2026 14:52 13/05/2026 Iranian authorities hanged Wednesday a man in his 30s convicted of spying for Israel, the sixth person executed on such chargessince the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic republic.



The Mizan Online website of the Iranian judiciary described Ehsan Afreshteh, 32, as "a Mossad-trained spy in Nepal who sold sensitive information to Israel."



But Norway-based NGOs Hengaw and Iran Human Rights (IHR) claimed in separate statements that Afreshteh had denied sharing top-secret documents with Israeli intelligence and that he had been subjected to "forced confessions" televised confessions obtained by torture.



A cybersecurity specialist, Afreshteh had insisted that all he had done was "warn independent websites about cyberattacks," Hengaw said.